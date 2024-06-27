Cricket

Virat Kohli: Rahul Dravid Consoles Heartbroken India Star After ICC T20 World Cup Semi-Final Failure

Virat Kohli, who started off with real intent was sent back to the pavilion by left-arm pacer Reece Topley. However, during India's innings, head coach Rahul Dravid was spotted consoling a heartbroken Kohli in the dressing room.

(AP/Adam Hunger)
Virat Kohli in action during one of the ICC T20 World Cup match. Photo: (AP/Adam Hunger)
info_icon

India are currently facing England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. (More Cricket News)

Jos Buttler won the toss and inserted India to have a bat on a slow, under the covers surface.

Kohli has endured a tough T20 World Cup. The Delhi-born star has managed to score just 75 runs in seven games at an average of 10.71.

With Rahul Dravid not applying for a coaching stint extension with India, and the T20 World Cup potentially being Kohli's last-ever T20 tournament, there might have been quite a bit of emotion after that failure.

