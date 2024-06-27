Virat Kohli: Rahul Dravid Consoles Heartbroken India Star After ICC T20 World Cup Semi-Final Failure

India are currently facing England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. (More Cricket News)
Jos Buttler won the toss and inserted India to have a bat on a slow, under the covers surface.
Virat Kohli, who started off with real intent with Rohit Sharma was sent back to the pavilion by left-arm pacer Reece Topley. However, during India's innings, head coach Rahul Dravid was spotted consoling a heartbroken Kohli in the dressing room.
Kohli has endured a tough T20 World Cup. The Delhi-born star has managed to score just 75 runs in seven games at an average of 10.71.
With Rahul Dravid not applying for a coaching stint extension with India, and the T20 World Cup potentially being Kohli's last-ever T20 tournament, there might have been quite a bit of emotion after that failure.