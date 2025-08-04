WI Vs PAK, 2nd T20I: Salman Ali Agha Calls For Bowling Improvement After Defeat To West Indies

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha conceded that there is room for improvement from his bowlers after losing the second match of their T20I series against West Indies.
West Indies snapped their six-match losing run in the format with a two-wicket triumph at Lauderhill, led by Jason Holder's imperious showing with the bat and ball.
Holder ended with figures of 4-19, becoming West Indies' all-time wicket-taker in the format, while also scoring the winning runs from Shaheen Afridi's bowling on the final ball.
For Pakistan, it ended their nine-match winning run against West Indies in T20Is, with all eyes on the third match of the series, which starts on Sunday.
Salman won the toss and elected to bat, but the tourists started poorly at the crease after losing Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan and Muhammad Haris within the first five overs.
A 60-run fifth-wicket partnership between Agha and Hasan Nawaz helped Pakistan reach 133-9, but they were unable to do the damage with the ball in hand.
Mohammad Nawz ended with team-high figures of 3-14 after getting the wickets of ripping through West Indies' top order, taking the first three wickets of their innings.
But gutsy efforts from Gudakesh Motie, Shai Hope and Holder just got India over the line, though Agha believed Pakistan should have done better in the closing stages.
"In this game, we batted well in the powerplay, but we couldn't finish the game," Agha said. "We bowled really well, but there is always room to improve.
"I think we can bowl better at death. 130 was never enough, but they fought really well, and I am proud of them (bowlers).
"The way spinners bowled in both games, we are ready for the Asia Cup, and they will come into play in Dubai"