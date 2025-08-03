West Indies Vs Pakistan 2nd T20I: Jason Holder's Last Ball Four Takes WI To Victory

Jason Holder found a match-winning boundary on the last ball as West Indies defeated Pakistan in the second T20I in Florida to level the series 1-1. Holder, who had earlier taken four wickets, held his nerves to hit Shaheen Shah Afridi for a four with three needed to win off the final delivery of the match.
WI vs PAK, 2nd T20I Toss Update
Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha has won the toss and opted to bat first.
West Indies (Playing XI): Alick Athanaze, Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Shai Hope(w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph
Pakistan (Playing XI): Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris(w), Salman Agha(c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Sufiyan Muqeem
West Indies Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Ball-By-Ball Commentary
Holder was the star for West Indies with the ball as his four wickets for just 19 runs restricted Pakistan to 133/9 in 20 overs. Hasan Nawaz played a crucial part for Pakistan as his 23-ball 40 was the reason Pakistan could put up a decent total on the board.
Mohammad Nawaz then picked up three wickets to put West Indies under immense pressure. However, a 16-run penultimate over by Hasan Ali turned the game in West Indies' favour as only eight were left for Shaheen Afridi to defend in the final over. Afridi did well to stretch the game to the final ball before Holder hit him for a boundary.
Before this match, Salman Ali Agha’s men opened this tour with a 14-run win. Saim Ayub led the way with a 38-ball 57 in Pakistan’s 178/6. Windies collapsed after a strong 72-run opening stand. Mohammad Nawaz and Ayub triggered the slide, and despite late fireworks from Holder and Joseph, the hosts fell short.
West Indies Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Squads
West Indies: Brandon King, Evan Lewis, Keacy Carty, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Jewel Andrew, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jediah Blades, Matthew Forde
Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim