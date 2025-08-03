WI Vs PAK, 2nd T20I: Jason Holder Reaffirms 'Burning Desire' After Helping West Indies Break Losing Streak

Jason Holder reaffirmed his "burning desire" to make a change in West Indies' fortunes after leading them to a two-wicket victory over Pakistan in their T20I series.
After losing the first match by 127 runs, Holder's inspired display led West Indies to victory and ensured they levelled up their three-match series ahead of the final game.
The 33-year-old ended with figures of 4-19 as Pakistan ended their innings 133-9 before he plundered the winning runs off the final ball in a dramatic encounter at Lauderhill.
West Indies had won just two of their last 19 T20Is heading into the match, but started brightly with the early wickets of Saim Ayub (seven) and Sahibzada Farhan (three).
Muhammad Haris (four) quickly followed, but a 60-run fifth-wicket partnership between Salman Agha (38) and Hasan Nawaz (40) saw Pakistan recover before going to bowl.
Beyond an early rally from Jewel Andrew (12), West Indies soon fell behind the asking rate as they lost Alick Athanaze (two) and Sherfane Rutherford (nine) in quick succession.
Gudakesh Motie offered support with a knock of 28 from 20 deliveries, and though the hosts lost Keacy Carty (three) and Romario Shepherd (15), they found a way to win.
Shaheen Afridi's delivery was sliced towards the boundary by Holder to spark wild scenes in Florida, with the batter pleased to help his side end their losing run in the format.
"Just getting over the line, to be honest," he said on being named the Player of the Match. "As I said before, it's been a tough couple of weeks for us.
"We just needed a win. We brought it down to the very end, unfortunately. But fortunately, we still got over the line."
Holder's display with the ball saw him surpass Dwayne Bravo as the leading wicket-taker in T20Is for West Indies, taking his tally to 81 in 74 matches.
The bowling all-rounder played a part in Pakistan's first three wickets, dismissing Saim and Sahibzada before catching Haris from Akeal Hosein's bowling.
Pakistan captain Salman and Hasan's quick stand saw the tourists power past 100, but Holder was brought back in after three consecutive sixes in the 15th over.
And it was Holder who took the wicket of Pakistan's leading run scorer Hasan, bowling and catching out the talisman to clinch his fourth dismissal in his last over.
It was a result that ensured West Indies would not lose seven straight T20I matches for the first time, and Holder believes his team can build on this morale-boosting victory.
"I love playing for West Indies, to be honest," Holder said. "One of my things is to leave West Indies cricket better than they came and found it.
"I still think there's a lot of work to be done. We haven't done justice to our potential over the last couple of weeks, maybe the last couple of years.
"We've had a fair bit of criticism, which at times is warranted, but we know that winning can be a lot better. We've just got to put it together more often than not.
"I think [lack of] consistency has definitely plagued us, but we've seen that over the years that we can do it.
"For me, it's just to have that burning desire to make a change, to make a difference. So I keep putting in my best effort when I get a chance with the West Indies."