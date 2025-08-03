West Indies Vs Pakistan 2nd T20I LIVE Score AP/Lynne Sladky

Hello and welcome to the highlights of our coverage from Lauderhill, Florida. Jason Holder was the star of the show as West Indies sealed a thrilling win on thhe last ball of the match. Holder took four wickets first to stop Pakistan to 133/9. He then held his nerves and hit a boundary off the last ball to help West Indies win their first match of their home summer. For Pakistan, two Nawazs stood out. Hasan Nawaz hit a 23-ball 40 to take Pakistan to a decent score before Mohammad Nawaz picked up three wickets to put West Indies under pressure.

LIVE UPDATES

3 Aug 2025, 05:19:37 am IST West Indies Vs Pakistan 2nd T20I LIVE Score Hello and welcome to our live coverage from Lauderhill, Florida. Get ball-by-ball commentary and live updates as Pakistan look to seal the series.

3 Aug 2025, 05:25:14 am IST West Indies Vs Pakistan 2nd T20I LIVE Score Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha has won the toss and opted to bat first. West Indies (Playing XI): Alick Athanaze, Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Shai Hope(w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph Pakistan (Playing XI): Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris(w), Salman Agha(c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Sufiyan Muqeem

3 Aug 2025, 05:44:25 am IST West Indies Vs Pakistan 2nd T20I LIVE Score: PAK 9/1 (2) Saim Ayub is gone. West Indies have started well tonight in Florida. Two overs and just nine runs given by West Indies bowlers. It is a good start but the challenge will be maintaining it and preventing Pakistan from posting a big score on the board.

3 Aug 2025, 06:04:21 am IST West Indies Vs Pakistan 2nd T20I LIVE Score: PAK 24/3 (6) A one-run sixth over from Shamar Joseph and West Indies have totally dominated this powerplay. Exceptional bowling from the Caribbean bowlers and they have not given many opportunities to Pakistan players to score. The openers and Mohammed Haris have been sent back to the pavillion. Pakistan need a partnership here.

3 Aug 2025, 06:21:40 am IST West Indies Vs Pakistan 2nd T20I LIVE Score: PAK 53/4 (9.1) Roston Chase has struck on his very first ball and he gets the wicket of Fakhar Zaman to give Pakistan another massive blow. Nothing going Pakistan's way currently. They did hit Gudakesh Motie for 23 runs in his two overs but now Chase has broken this partnership to again put Pakistan under pressure.

3 Aug 2025, 06:37:22 am IST West Indies Vs Pakistan 2nd T20I LIVE Score: PAK 77/4 (13) Salman Ali Agha, the captain of Pakistan, is trying to take his team to a decent score. He is batting on 32 off 25 and has been the only saving grace in an otherwise poor batting performance from the Pakistani side.

3 Aug 2025, 06:53:40 am IST West Indies Vs Pakistan 2nd T20I LIVE Score: PAK 115/5 (16) Jason Holder dismisses Hasan Nawaz but he has done his job. He walks back for a 23-ball 40 to push Pakistan to a decent score. Holder gets his third wicket of the night. Pakistan would try to get 160 from here.

3 Aug 2025, 07:15:41 am IST West Indies Vs Pakistan 2nd T20I LIVE Score: Innings Break Pakistan 133/9 (20) A low total for Pakistan. Jason Holder has taken four wickets and made this pitch look more threatening than it was. Some poor batting from Pakistan and some really good bowling from West Indies.

3 Aug 2025, 07:31:49 am IST West Indies Vs Pakistan 2nd T20I LIVE Score West Indies need 134 runs to win Jewel Andrew and Alick Athanaze have come to the crease. As expected, Shaheen Afridi coming up with the opening over for Pakistan.

3 Aug 2025, 07:59:41 am IST West Indies Vs Pakistan 2nd T20I LIVE Score: PP Done WI 34-2 (6) Pakistan bowlers too have started well and the hero for them is Mohammad Nawaz who has struck twice to remove both the West Indies openers. But the game is still wide open as the target is quite low.

3 Aug 2025, 08:16:36 am IST West Indies Vs Pakistan 2nd T20I LIVE Score: PAK Doing Well WI 52/3 (10) West Indies need 82 runs in 60 balls It is not looking very good for West Indies. Shai Hope is batting at a strike rate of less than 100 and that could prove to be costly if he gets out now. West Indies would want Hope to keep going, otherwise Pakistan will have an upperhand in this game.

3 Aug 2025, 08:29:07 am IST West Indies Vs Pakistan 2nd T20I LIVE Score: Hope Gone WI 67/4 (13) West Indies need 67 runs in 42 balls Shai Hope consumed 30 balls, scored just 21 runs and is now dismissed. Very poor innings from the West Indies captain. He has left his team under pressure after playing so many balls. Who can pull West Indies out of this hole? Roston Chase and Gudakesh Motie on the crease right now.

3 Aug 2025, 08:45:33 am IST West Indies Vs Pakistan 2nd T20I LIVE Score WI 96/5 (16) West Indies need 38 runs in 24 balls Gudakesh Motie is keeping this game alive. 28 runs from Motie so far from 19 ballls and that means West Indies can still win this game. Pakistan need Motie's wicket and then they would feel the match is in their pocket.

3 Aug 2025, 09:09:05 am IST West Indies Vs Pakistan 2nd T20I LIVE Score West Indies have won it! Jason Holder finds the boundary on the last ball of the match and West Indies win the match by two wickets to level the series 1-1.

3 Aug 2025, 09:14:40 am IST West Indies Vs Pakistan 2nd T20I LIVE Score Brilliant match and West Indies end their six-match losing streak in T20Is. Shaheen Afridi conceded four off the last ball to lose the match but it was really Hasan Ali who tipped the scales in West Indies' favour by giving away 16 runs in the penultimate over of the chase.

3 Aug 2025, 09:25:43 am IST West Indies Vs Pakistan 2nd T20I LIVE Score PAK 133/9 (20) WI 135/8 (20) West Indies win by 2 wkts

3 Aug 2025, 09:36:40 am IST West Indies Vs Pakistan 2nd T20I LIVE Score Jason Holder is the Player of the Match for his four-wicket haul and the match-winning boundary off the final ball.