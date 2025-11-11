PAK Vs SL Live Score, 1st ODI: Pathum Nissanka And Kamil Mishara Begin Chase Of 300|50/0 (7.1)

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI: PAK, SL go head-to-head in the 1st ODI starting in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, November 11. Catch the play-by-play updates from the 1st One-Day International, right here on November 11, 2025

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
PAK Vs SL Live Score, 1st ODI in Rawalpindi
Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman, center front, walks off the field after his dismissal during the first one day international cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI: Welcome to the live coverage of the 1st ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, starting in Rawalpindi, on November 11, 2025. The match is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM IST. The PAK vs SL series marks the first bilateral ODI series between the two nations in six years, with Pakistan having won the last one 2-0. Pakistan enter the contest high on confidence after a 2-1 home series win over South Africa whereas Sri Lanka have momentum from three straight wins. Catch the play-by-play updates from the 1st PAK vs SL ODI, right here on November 11, 2025
LIVE UPDATES

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI: SL|50/0 (6.3)

That was fast! The first 50 runs for Sri Lanka have come at a run-rate of over 8. Nissanka and Mishara are in great touch as it appears. Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah have been taken to the cleaners as both have leaked a lot of runs in the first 5 overs

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI: SL|37/0 (4.3)

What a start Sri Lanka has got off to - 8.60 run-rate off the first 5 overs with Pathum Nissanka smashing 2 fours while Kamil Mishara scoring one. Runs are flowing freely at the moment and Pakistan, already in need of a wicket.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI: Nissanka And Mishara Begin Chase|SL Need 300 To Win

Pakistan captain Shaheen Afridi concedes 7 runs off the first over, which included a couple of wides and loose deliveries. Pathum Nissanka gets off the mark with a boundary off Naseem Shah's first ball of the 2nd over. The Lankans are off to the kind of start they need in this big run chase.

SL: 12/0 (1.3)

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI: Babar's Woes Continue|SL Need 300 To Win

Babar Azam extended his century-less streak to 83 innings after getting out for just 29 runs today. He equalled Virat Kohli' in the list of most innings without a century across formats.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI: Stat Update|SL Need 300 To Win

Pakistan's Run-Rate Across Two Halves

First 30 overs: 119/4, RR: 3.96
Last 25 overs: 180/1, RR: 9.00

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI: Wanindu Hasaranga Speaks|SL Need 300 To Win

"Credit goes to Salman (Agha) and Hussain Talat. They batted really well after those four wickets. The wicket was good, so I think our batters can make it. I'm the main bowler, the wicket-taking bowler, so I try to bowl stumps line as much as possible. I don't change much. I just try to bowl stumps line as much as I can, and just try to bowl five, six-metre lengths, that's it." - Hasaranga said after registering 3/54 (10)

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI: Innings Break|PAK 299/5 (50)

Extraordinary comeback from Pakistan, who have given exactly 300 runs for Sri Lanka to chase in this 1st ODI match at the Rawalpindi stadium. The hosts had a very slow start but Salman Ali Agha and Hussain Talat's 138-run partnership flipped the entire momentum.

While Talat departed for 62, Salman Agha smashed only his second ODI ton and did a great job with Mohammad Nawaz to finish the 1st innings on a high note.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI: Salman Agha Century!|PAK 266/5 (47.3)

Salman Ali Agha, take a bow. Brought his team out of danger, batted with caution and accelerated his innings just when the team needed - a proper and classic ODI knock by the middle-order batter, who has certainly brought his team back into the game. It will be his 2nd one-day century and Pakistan are looking to post 300 before the completion of 50 overs.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI:|PAK 255/5 (46.4)

Salman Ali Agha into the nervous 90s and if he scores 10 runs more, then he will complete a very well-deserved century. Mohammad Nawaz, from the other end, is also playing his part in finishing off strongly for Pakistan with the run-rate now spiking at 5.49 per over.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI: Hussain Talat Wicket!|PAK 233/5 (43.3)

The partnership has finally been broken between Salman Ali Agha and Hussain Talat as the latter departs after scoring 62 off 63. Their partnership ends at 138 runs and it was Maheesh Theekshana who got the breakthrough wicket with a lbw.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI: Hussain Talat Fifty!|PAK 215/4 (41.3)

Hussain Talat also brings up a well-deserved half-century. He has scored runs at a strike rate of over 100 and has played an important role in Pakistan's rebuild. His partnership with Salman Ali Agha has reached 124 runs and the run-rate has significantly increased to over 5.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI: 200 Up For PAK|201/4 (40.3)

Salman Ali Agha and Hussain Talat's partnership is building up nicely as Pakistan put up 200 runs on the board. The duo have paced up their innings and the run-rate has increase to 4.97 per over with Talat also approaching his half-century.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI: PAK|170/4 (36.4)

Salman Ali Agha and Hussain Talat's partnership has crossed the 50-run mark but the run-rate is ticking well below 5. The duo must look to attack the Lankan bowlers, who have been impressive, in the last 13 overs. Salman Agha also brings up a hard-earned half-century.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI: PAK|144/4 (33)

Salman Ali Agha and Hussain Talat's partnership is nearing towards the 50-run mark but Pakistan's slow run-rate is proving to be a major concern. The hosts are scoring at a rate of just 4.46 per over and they will need to speed up in order to set up a defendable target.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI: 100 Up For PAK|104/4 (26.5)

100 up for Pakistan as Salman Ali Agha and Hussain Talat aim to build a strong partnership after quite a slow start from the top-order of Ayub, Zaman, Babar and Rizwan.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI: Babar Azam Wicket|PAK|95/4 (24)

Wanindu hasaranga is on fire today as he gets the big wicket of Babar Azam to scalp his 3rd wicket of the day. Hasaranga brings out his classic celebration after fooling Babar with a googly and cleaning his stumps with a neat turn inwards which finds the narrow space between bat and pad to crash on top of off-stump. Babar is an unhappy man as he departs for 29.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI: Mohammad Rizwan Wicket|PAK|76/3 (19.4)

What a delivery from Wanindu Hasaranga to dismiss Mohammad Rizwan, who failed to read the wrong'un and moved back on his back foot to play it across the line. He gets into an awkward position right in front of the stumps and the Umpire knows it is plumb lbw. Salman Ali Agha is the new man in.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI: Fakhar Zaman Wicket|PAK|68/2 (17.5)

Fakhar Zaman departs! Easy stumping for Kusal Mendis, who lights up the stumps with Zaman well out of his crease after a failed attempt to smack one for a six. Smart piece of bowling by Wanindu Hasaranga, who bowls a googly and gets it move away from the left-hander. Fakhar will be disappointed with his decision to step out, and now he has no option but to leave for 32 off 55.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI: Fifty Up For PAK|50/1 (16)

The first 50 runs are up for Pakistan and they have worked really hard to get there. They have recovered decently after Saim Ayub's early departure for just 6 runs with Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam forming a slow and steady partnership here.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI: PAK|48/1 (14.3)

Fakhar Zaman seems to have found his feet as he is currently playing the anchor role with Babar Azam playing the supporting role. Zaman has scored 22 off 44 and Babar has scored 16 off 32.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI: PAK|24/1 (8.5)

Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam are not looking in a rush either as they are undertanding the importance of setting their eyes before going for an all-out attack. But all the credits should go to the Lankan bowlers who, have leaked only 3 runs per over in the first 10 overs.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI: Saim Ayub Wicket|PAK 14/1 (4.1)

And the pressure finally brings a wicket for Sri Lanka as Asitha Fernando gets the big wicket of Saim Ayub, was hit on the boot by a late in swinging yorker. Fernando went for the DRS and review confirmed no bat was involved as it crashed into the middle stump.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI: PAK|14/0 (4)

It has been a slow start from Pakistan as Asitha Fernando and Dushmantha Chameera have hit the right lines and lengths with Fakhar Zaman the only one so far to score a boundary in the 3rd over from Fernando.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI: PAK|5/0 (2)

Dushmantha Chameera's 2nd over goes for just 4 runs with Ayub scoring 3 runs and Fakhar getting a single. Good first two overs for Sri-Lanka as the bowlers held a tight line and didn't bowl any loose deliveries.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI: Off We Go!|PAK 2/0 (1.1)

We are underway at the Rawalpindi Stadium as Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub open the innings for Pakistan. Asitha Fernando bowled the first for the visitors and conceded only 1 run.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI: Playing XIs

Pakistan XI: Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi(c), Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

Sri Lanka XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI: Captain Speak

Shaheen Afridi: We also wanted to bowl first because of the dew. We played some very good cricket in the last series. In Pindi it's a high-scoring game. Only one change for us. Naseem Shah is in as Abrar is not feeling well.

Charith Asalanka: We are going to bowl first. Dew might come later on, so we have decided to bowl first. Not much difference, Hasaranga is back in the side. Just need to keep doing the good things. Kamil Mishara (opener) is making his ODI debut today.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI: Toss

Sri Lanka have won the toss and have opted to field

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI: Toss, Playing XIs Shortly

We are minutes away from the toss and also revealing the playing XIs for the 1st PAK vs SL ODI.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI: Predicted XIs

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi (c), Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka (c), Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Pramod Madushan

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI: Streaming Info

Where to watch the live telecast of the first ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in India?

The first ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will not be televised live on any TV channel in India.

Where to watch the live stream of the first ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in India?

The first ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be available for live streaming in India on the Sports TV YouTube channel.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI: H2H

  • Total matches played: 90

  • PAK won: 36

  • SL won: 53

  • No result: 1

  • Abandoned: 0

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI: Squads

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Dushmantha Chameera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Eshan Malinga, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Udara, Pavan Rathnayake, Kamil Mishara, Jeffrey Vandersay

Pakistan Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi(c), Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Faisal Akram, Haseebullah Khan

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026 Auction To Be Held In Abu Dhabi Around December 15 - Report

  2. Ashes 2025: England Assistant Coach Marcus Trescothick Expects Ollie Pope To Stay At Number Three

  3. Sourav Ganguly Questions Selectors For Overlooking Mohammed Shami Despite Strong Form

  4. Shreyas Iyer's Participation For SA ODI Series In Doubt After Oxygen Level Drops - Report

  5. India Vs South Africa: Shubman Gill Spends Long Session; Jaiswal, Sai Too Sweat It Out Ahead Of 1st Test In Kolkata

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Straight Sets To Kick Off Title Defence

  2. ATP Finals: Mental Consistency Key For Jannik Sinner In Felix Auger-Aliassime Victory

  3. 2025 WTA Finals: Rybakina Stuns Sabalenka In Riyadh To Win Title

  4. Athens Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Clinches 101st Tour Title With Second ATP Title This Year

  5. 2025 WTA Finals: Elena Rybakina Sinks Aryna Sabalenka To Win Season Finale

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What Happened At The Red Fort Blast: 8 Dead, 30 Injured; Amit Shah Says Investigation Exploring All Angles

  2. What Is the Election Commission’s SIR, and Why It’s Stirring Debate in West Bengal

  3. Red Fort Explosion News: Police Detains Car Owner; Probe Underway: HMO, Delhi CM After 8 Dead In Red Fort Blast

  4. Car In Delhi Blast Was Hyundai i20 With Haryana Plates, Explosion Towards Rear

  5. Singing ‘Vande Mataram’ To Be Made Compulsory In All UP Schools And Colleges: CM Yogi

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  3. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  4. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  5. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. South Africa Condemns US Boycott Of G20 Summit As 'Imperialist Interference'

  2. BBC Chiefs Resign Over Trump Documentary Edit

  3. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  4. Hundreds Missing After Migrant Boat Sinks Near Malaysia–Thailand Border

  5. US Government Shutdown Averted After Senate Reaches Bipartisan Deal

Latest Stories

  1. PM Modi Urges Bihar Voters To Set New Turnout Record In Final Phase Of Polling

  2. Dharmendra Health Update: Esha Deol And Hema Malini Deny Reports Of Actor's Death

  3. PM Modi Visits Bhutan For Fourth King’s 70th Birthday, To Launch Hydropower Project

  4. Red Fort Blast: Two Victims Identified, Identities Of Others Yet To Be Confirmed

  5. Red Fort Blast: Maharashtra and UP on High Alert After Deadly Explosion

  6. Blast Rocks Red Fort; New Delhi On High Alert

  7. Leaders Condemn Red Fort Blast, PM Modi and Amit Shah Take Stock of Situation

  8. Red Fort Explosion News: Police Detains Car Owner; Probe Underway: HMO, Delhi CM After 8 Dead In Red Fort Blast