PAK Vs SL Live Score, 1st ODI: Pathum Nissanka And Kamil Mishara Begin Chase Of 300|50/0 (7.1)

Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman, center front, walks off the field after his dismissal during the first one day international cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI: Welcome to the live coverage of the 1st ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, starting in Rawalpindi, on November 11, 2025. The match is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM IST. The PAK vs SL series marks the first bilateral ODI series between the two nations in six years, with Pakistan having won the last one 2-0. Pakistan enter the contest high on confidence after a 2-1 home series win over South Africa whereas Sri Lanka have momentum from three straight wins. Catch the play-by-play updates from the 1st PAK vs SL ODI, right here on November 11, 2025

LIVE UPDATES

11 Nov 2025, 08:09:12 pm IST Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI: SL|50/0 (6.3) That was fast! The first 50 runs for Sri Lanka have come at a run-rate of over 8. Nissanka and Mishara are in great touch as it appears. Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah have been taken to the cleaners as both have leaked a lot of runs in the first 5 overs

11 Nov 2025, 08:00:40 pm IST Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI: SL|37/0 (4.3) What a start Sri Lanka has got off to - 8.60 run-rate off the first 5 overs with Pathum Nissanka smashing 2 fours while Kamil Mishara scoring one. Runs are flowing freely at the moment and Pakistan, already in need of a wicket.

11 Nov 2025, 07:42:15 pm IST Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI: Nissanka And Mishara Begin Chase|SL Need 300 To Win Pakistan captain Shaheen Afridi concedes 7 runs off the first over, which included a couple of wides and loose deliveries. Pathum Nissanka gets off the mark with a boundary off Naseem Shah's first ball of the 2nd over. The Lankans are off to the kind of start they need in this big run chase. SL: 12/0 (1.3)

11 Nov 2025, 07:32:55 pm IST Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI: Babar's Woes Continue|SL Need 300 To Win Babar Azam extended his century-less streak to 83 innings after getting out for just 29 runs today. He equalled Virat Kohli' in the list of most innings without a century across formats.

11 Nov 2025, 07:18:28 pm IST Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI: Stat Update|SL Need 300 To Win Pakistan's Run-Rate Across Two Halves First 30 overs: 119/4, RR: 3.96

Last 25 overs: 180/1, RR: 9.00

11 Nov 2025, 07:11:56 pm IST Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI: Wanindu Hasaranga Speaks|SL Need 300 To Win "Credit goes to Salman (Agha) and Hussain Talat. They batted really well after those four wickets. The wicket was good, so I think our batters can make it. I'm the main bowler, the wicket-taking bowler, so I try to bowl stumps line as much as possible. I don't change much. I just try to bowl stumps line as much as I can, and just try to bowl five, six-metre lengths, that's it." - Hasaranga said after registering 3/54 (10)

11 Nov 2025, 07:06:46 pm IST Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI: Innings Break|PAK 299/5 (50) Extraordinary comeback from Pakistan, who have given exactly 300 runs for Sri Lanka to chase in this 1st ODI match at the Rawalpindi stadium. The hosts had a very slow start but Salman Ali Agha and Hussain Talat's 138-run partnership flipped the entire momentum. While Talat departed for 62, Salman Agha smashed only his second ODI ton and did a great job with Mohammad Nawaz to finish the 1st innings on a high note.

11 Nov 2025, 06:52:36 pm IST Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI: Salman Agha Century!|PAK 266/5 (47.3) Salman Ali Agha, take a bow. Brought his team out of danger, batted with caution and accelerated his innings just when the team needed - a proper and classic ODI knock by the middle-order batter, who has certainly brought his team back into the game. It will be his 2nd one-day century and Pakistan are looking to post 300 before the completion of 50 overs.

11 Nov 2025, 06:44:59 pm IST Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI:|PAK 255/5 (46.4) Salman Ali Agha into the nervous 90s and if he scores 10 runs more, then he will complete a very well-deserved century. Mohammad Nawaz, from the other end, is also playing his part in finishing off strongly for Pakistan with the run-rate now spiking at 5.49 per over.

11 Nov 2025, 06:27:20 pm IST Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI: Hussain Talat Wicket!|PAK 233/5 (43.3) The partnership has finally been broken between Salman Ali Agha and Hussain Talat as the latter departs after scoring 62 off 63. Their partnership ends at 138 runs and it was Maheesh Theekshana who got the breakthrough wicket with a lbw.

11 Nov 2025, 06:14:31 pm IST Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI: Hussain Talat Fifty!|PAK 215/4 (41.3) Hussain Talat also brings up a well-deserved half-century. He has scored runs at a strike rate of over 100 and has played an important role in Pakistan's rebuild. His partnership with Salman Ali Agha has reached 124 runs and the run-rate has significantly increased to over 5.

11 Nov 2025, 06:08:03 pm IST Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI: 200 Up For PAK|201/4 (40.3) Salman Ali Agha and Hussain Talat's partnership is building up nicely as Pakistan put up 200 runs on the board. The duo have paced up their innings and the run-rate has increase to 4.97 per over with Talat also approaching his half-century.

11 Nov 2025, 05:51:12 pm IST Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI: PAK|170/4 (36.4) Salman Ali Agha and Hussain Talat's partnership has crossed the 50-run mark but the run-rate is ticking well below 5. The duo must look to attack the Lankan bowlers, who have been impressive, in the last 13 overs. Salman Agha also brings up a hard-earned half-century.

11 Nov 2025, 05:35:51 pm IST Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI: PAK|144/4 (33) Salman Ali Agha and Hussain Talat's partnership is nearing towards the 50-run mark but Pakistan's slow run-rate is proving to be a major concern. The hosts are scoring at a rate of just 4.46 per over and they will need to speed up in order to set up a defendable target.

11 Nov 2025, 05:05:24 pm IST Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI: 100 Up For PAK|104/4 (26.5) 100 up for Pakistan as Salman Ali Agha and Hussain Talat aim to build a strong partnership after quite a slow start from the top-order of Ayub, Zaman, Babar and Rizwan.

11 Nov 2025, 04:56:00 pm IST Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI: Babar Azam Wicket|PAK|95/4 (24) Wanindu hasaranga is on fire today as he gets the big wicket of Babar Azam to scalp his 3rd wicket of the day. Hasaranga brings out his classic celebration after fooling Babar with a googly and cleaning his stumps with a neat turn inwards which finds the narrow space between bat and pad to crash on top of off-stump. Babar is an unhappy man as he departs for 29.

11 Nov 2025, 04:39:05 pm IST Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI: Mohammad Rizwan Wicket|PAK|76/3 (19.4) What a delivery from Wanindu Hasaranga to dismiss Mohammad Rizwan, who failed to read the wrong'un and moved back on his back foot to play it across the line. He gets into an awkward position right in front of the stumps and the Umpire knows it is plumb lbw. Salman Ali Agha is the new man in.

11 Nov 2025, 04:29:35 pm IST Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI: Fakhar Zaman Wicket|PAK|68/2 (17.5) Fakhar Zaman departs! Easy stumping for Kusal Mendis, who lights up the stumps with Zaman well out of his crease after a failed attempt to smack one for a six. Smart piece of bowling by Wanindu Hasaranga, who bowls a googly and gets it move away from the left-hander. Fakhar will be disappointed with his decision to step out, and now he has no option but to leave for 32 off 55.

11 Nov 2025, 04:20:41 pm IST Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI: Fifty Up For PAK|50/1 (16) The first 50 runs are up for Pakistan and they have worked really hard to get there. They have recovered decently after Saim Ayub's early departure for just 6 runs with Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam forming a slow and steady partnership here.

11 Nov 2025, 04:16:32 pm IST Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI: PAK|48/1 (14.3) Fakhar Zaman seems to have found his feet as he is currently playing the anchor role with Babar Azam playing the supporting role. Zaman has scored 22 off 44 and Babar has scored 16 off 32.

11 Nov 2025, 03:50:59 pm IST Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI: PAK|24/1 (8.5) Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam are not looking in a rush either as they are undertanding the importance of setting their eyes before going for an all-out attack. But all the credits should go to the Lankan bowlers who, have leaked only 3 runs per over in the first 10 overs.

11 Nov 2025, 03:27:51 pm IST Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI: Saim Ayub Wicket|PAK 14/1 (4.1) And the pressure finally brings a wicket for Sri Lanka as Asitha Fernando gets the big wicket of Saim Ayub, was hit on the boot by a late in swinging yorker. Fernando went for the DRS and review confirmed no bat was involved as it crashed into the middle stump.

11 Nov 2025, 03:25:49 pm IST Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI: PAK|14/0 (4) It has been a slow start from Pakistan as Asitha Fernando and Dushmantha Chameera have hit the right lines and lengths with Fakhar Zaman the only one so far to score a boundary in the 3rd over from Fernando.

11 Nov 2025, 03:12:43 pm IST Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI: PAK|5/0 (2) Dushmantha Chameera's 2nd over goes for just 4 runs with Ayub scoring 3 runs and Fakhar getting a single. Good first two overs for Sri-Lanka as the bowlers held a tight line and didn't bowl any loose deliveries.

11 Nov 2025, 03:09:38 pm IST Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI: Off We Go!|PAK 2/0 (1.1) We are underway at the Rawalpindi Stadium as Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub open the innings for Pakistan. Asitha Fernando bowled the first for the visitors and conceded only 1 run.

11 Nov 2025, 03:04:07 pm IST Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI: Playing XIs Pakistan XI: Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi(c), Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah Sri Lanka XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando

11 Nov 2025, 02:56:28 pm IST Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI: Captain Speak Shaheen Afridi: We also wanted to bowl first because of the dew. We played some very good cricket in the last series. In Pindi it's a high-scoring game. Only one change for us. Naseem Shah is in as Abrar is not feeling well. Charith Asalanka: We are going to bowl first. Dew might come later on, so we have decided to bowl first. Not much difference, Hasaranga is back in the side. Just need to keep doing the good things. Kamil Mishara (opener) is making his ODI debut today.

11 Nov 2025, 02:32:08 pm IST Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI: Toss Sri Lanka have won the toss and have opted to field

11 Nov 2025, 02:23:06 pm IST Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI: Toss, Playing XIs Shortly We are minutes away from the toss and also revealing the playing XIs for the 1st PAK vs SL ODI.

11 Nov 2025, 01:55:09 pm IST Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI: Predicted XIs Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi (c), Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka (c), Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Pramod Madushan

11 Nov 2025, 01:23:45 pm IST Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI: Streaming Info Where to watch the live telecast of the first ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in India? The first ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will not be televised live on any TV channel in India. Where to watch the live stream of the first ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in India? The first ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be available for live streaming in India on the Sports TV YouTube channel.

11 Nov 2025, 12:57:36 pm IST Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI: H2H Total matches played: 90

PAK won: 36

SL won: 53

No result: 1

Abandoned: 0