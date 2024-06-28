Cricket

India Vs South Africa, Barbados Weather Forecast: Will It Rain During IND Vs SA T20 World Cup Final Match?

IND vs SA Barbados Rain Forecast: The weather forecast in Barbados for Saturday's elusive final is not looking good with rain predicted. Here is the weather update for the IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 final match

Rain, Weather Forecast, T20 World Cup 2024, AP
Ground staff run onto the field with covers as rain stops play during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match. Photo: AP
India are set to lock horns against South Africa in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 which will be played at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday, June 29. This is India's third final after having won the inaugural tournament in 2007 and lost to Sri Lanka in the 2014 edition. (As It Happened | Scorecard)

South Africa on the other hand, are in their first major final after years of heartbreak. Aiden Markram's side are the unbeaten side in the tournament alongside the Men In Blue and will look to 'seal the deal' on Saturday.

Skipper Rohit Sharma starred with the bat as Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav bamboozled the English batters by handing defending champions England a 68-run thrashing to enter the final of the T20 World Cup on Thursday.

Earlier, the Proteas defeated Afghanistan by nine wickets to enter their maiden final.

Bridgetown, Barbados Weather Forecast For IND Vs SA Final Match

Photo: Weather.com
As per Weather.com, Bridgetown, Barbados will be windy with showers and thunderstorms predicted. There is 70% chance of rain.

Does IND vs SA, T20 World Cup Final Has A Reserve Day?

If Saturday, June 29 is a washout then there is a reserve day allocated for the final. The ICC has put in 190 minutes of extra time for both days so that the rain delays can get accommodated.

Who Will Win If IND vs SA, T20 World Cup Final Is Washed Out?

If the final is a complete wash out, India and South Africa will be declared joint winners of the tournament.

