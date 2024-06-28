India's all-format captain Rohit Sharma on Thursday registered yet another record when he became only the fifth Indian skipper to register 5000 international runs whilst leading his side in all formats of the game. (As It Happened | Scorecard)
The 'Hitman', who has amassed over 19,000 runs across the three formats, has now 5013 runs to his name from 122 matches that he has led India. He crossed this milestone during India's batting in the second semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in Guyana on Thursday.
Rohit, 37, joins the likes of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Mohammed Azahruddin and Sourav Ganguly in the elusive list.
Kohli, who has had a terrible T20 World Cup 2024 so far, has scored 12883 runs from 213 games he has led India in. This feat, to go with 13926 runs that he hasn't led the side in that account to 26808 runs across three formats.
MSD, who won the 2007 T20 WC, is also on the list.
|Most runs�for India as captain
|Player
|Matches
|Runs
|Virat Kohli
|213
|12883
|MS Dhoni
|332
|11207
|Mohammed Azharuddin
|221
|8095
|Sourav Ganguly
|195
|7643
|Rohit Sharma
|122
|5012
India entered their third final at the T20 World Cup when they beat England by 68 runs in Guyana in the second semi-final on Thursday. Rohit, who has been on form lately, is his side's leading run-getter with 228 runs from seven games.
Rohit also became the first Indian captain to lead the country in three ICC global finals in a space of 12 months -- 2023 World Test Championship, 2023 ODI World Cup and now the T20 World Cup.
India will play South Africa in the final of the T20 WC on Saturday, June 29 in Barbados.