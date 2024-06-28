India Vs England T20 World Cup Semifinal: Rohit Sharma Not Worried About Virat Kohli's Form

"At one stage, we were feeling 140-150 and as the game went on, we got some runs in the middle, me and Surya. We got that partnership, then we said another 25 runs more. I can set the target in my mind, but I don't want to let anyone know about it, to the batters ... because ... they are all all instinctive players and I want them to go out there and play freely without thinking too much about what's the par score.