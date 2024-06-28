Cricket

India Vs South Africa Live Streaming, T20 WC 2024 Final: When, Where To Watch IND Vs SA Summit Clash

For the first time in history T20 World Cup will witness a final match with two unbeatable teams on June 29, Saturday. Here's how, when and where you can watch the India Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final match live on TV and online in India and world wide

(AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
Indian players celebrate a dismissal during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup second semifinal cricket match between England and India at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana, Thursday, June 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
info_icon

The two unbeaten teams of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup, India and South Africa will cross swords against each other in the final match of the tournament on June 29, Saturday in Barbados. (Full Coverage | Cricket News)

India led by Rohit Sharma ended the dream run of the defending champions England in the semi-finals with a commanding 68-run victory. Prior to this, India defeated Australia by 24 runs in the Super 8s stage, also adding wins against Afghanistan and Bangladesh. This will be India's third appearance in the finals of a T20 World Cup, and first since 2014.

Meanwhile, South Africa continued their unbeaten streak as they dismantled Afghanistan in the semi-finals by 9 wickets. In the Super Eights stage, the team completely dominated over the opponents and overlayed England, West Indies and USA. This marks the Proteas' first-ever entry into a World Cup final.

India Vs South Africa Head To Head

In the 26 previous T20I encounters between India and South Africa, India got the upper hand with 14 victories, while South Africa won 11 matches, and one match ended with no result. In the last 5 meetings, South Africa leads 3-2.

When is India Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup Final match?

The India Vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup Final match will be played on Saturday, June 29 at Kensington Oval, Barbados at 8:00 PM IST.

Where to watch India Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup Final match?

The T20 World Cup 2024 matches can be watched on Star Sports Network TV channels - Star Sports 1 SD, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 SD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 (Sign language Feed), Star Sports 1 Hindi SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Live streaming of the T20 World Cup matches will be available on India's Disney+ Hotstar platforms (app and website).

India Vs South Africa Squads:

India:

Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj

South Africa:

Aiden Markram (c), Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

