AUS Vs RSA 1st T20I Highlights: Tim David Shines In Australia's 17-Run Win

Welcome to the highlights from our coverage of the Australia vs South Africa 1st T20I which took place in Darwin on Sunday, August 10. South Africa asked Australia to bat first and the Aussies took a rapid take off. They scored 71 in powerplay but the wickets kept falling. They were 75/6 at one point and then Tim David scored a remarkable 83 to take Aussies to 178 all out. Kwena Maphaka picked up four wicckets for South Africa. While chasing, only Ryan Rickelton hit a half-century but the Proteas lacked power and fell short. Highlights below

10 Aug 2025, 02:02:38 pm IST Australia Vs South Africa 1st T20I LIVE Score Welcome to the live coverage of the Australia vs South Africa 1st T20I which is taking place in Darwin on Sunday, August 10.

10 Aug 2025, 02:21:11 pm IST Australia Vs South Africa 1st T20I LIVE Score South Africa captain Aiden Markram has won the toss and decided to field first.

10 Aug 2025, 02:28:13 pm IST Australia Vs South Africa 1st T20I LIVE Score Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram(c), Ryan Rickelton(w), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, George Linde, Senuran Muthusamy, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi

10 Aug 2025, 02:47:59 pm IST Australia Vs South Africa 1st T20I LIVE Score: SIX Mitch Marsh has dispatched the very first ball of the match for a six. It is a full outswinging delivery from Lungi Ngidi and Marsh just launches it straight down the ground for a first-ball maximum.

10 Aug 2025, 02:58:33 pm IST Australia Vs South Africa 1st T20I LIVE Score: WICKET Kagiso Rabada dismisses Travis Head. A brilliant end to a brilliant over from Rabada. He gives away just a single run and takes the important wicket of Head. Just two for the left-hander today off seven deliveries. AUS 15/1 (2)

10 Aug 2025, 03:22:32 pm IST Australia Vs South Africa 1st T20I LIVE Score: PP Ends A rapid start in the powerplay. Amazing for both the teams. Australia have plundered 71 runs in six overs but South Africa have struck four times already. Every Aussie batter has gone hard. Cameron Green is the latest man to depart for 35 off just 13 balls.

10 Aug 2025, 03:39:42 pm IST Australia Vs South Africa 1st T20I LIVE Score Glenn Maxwell is also gone now and Australia have lost six wickets. Tim David is still there and the Aussies would hope for him to take the game deep here. A brilliant back and forth so far in this game. Australia can not stop hitting boundaries while the Proteas can not stop taking wickets. AUS 88/6 (10)

10 Aug 2025, 03:58:52 pm IST Australia Vs South Africa 1st T20I LIVE Score AUS 132/6 (14) Tim David has hit a fantastic fifty and he is still taking his chances. 54 off 31 for David so far and he is currently alongside Ben Dwarshius on the crease who has scored 16 runs. A good partnership and South Africa are being frustrated. They need David's wicket.

10 Aug 2025, 04:13:57 pm IST Australia Vs South Africa 1st T20I LIVE Score AUS 158/7 (17) Tim David has moved to 78 now. He has just been dropped at long off and he is making South Africa pay. What an incredible innings so far from David. He has hit the spinners, hit the pacers and totally made a good South African bowling line-up look ineffective.

10 Aug 2025, 04:32:02 pm IST Australia Vs South Africa 1st T20I LIVE Score AUS 178 (20) Australia are all out for 178 and they have used all their resources. A crazy innings. Australia kept losing wickets but never tried to slow things down. They were 75 for six at one point but Tim David kept hitting and thanks to two dropped chances made 83. Kwena Maphaka stands out for Proteas with four overs of just 20 runs and he picked up four wickets.

10 Aug 2025, 04:41:23 pm IST Australia Vs South Africa 1st T20I LIVE Score AUS 178 (20) Run Rate: 8.9 Innings Break

10 Aug 2025, 05:06:54 pm IST Australia Vs South Africa 1st T20I LIVE Score: RSA 28/1 (3) South Africa need 151 runs from 17 overs Good start from both the sides so far. Aiden Markram hit Josh Hazlewood for 12 runs but got dismissed in the very first over. Since then, South Africa have adopted a measured approach.

10 Aug 2025, 05:21:32 pm IST Australia Vs South Africa 1st T20I LIVE Score: RSA 48/3 (6) South Africa need 131 runs in 84 balls Australia have not let South Africa score easily. Last nine balls of powerplay bring just eight runs and the South Africans lose two wickets. The young duo of Lhuan-dre Pretorious and Dewald Brewis is back in the dug out. Australia on top right now.

10 Aug 2025, 05:40:07 pm IST Australia Vs South Africa 1st T20I LIVE Score: RSA 78/3 (10) South Africa need 101 runs in 60 balls Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs have added 30 runs but they have taken 25 balls for it. South Africa are not getting enough boundaries and that has meant that the required run rate has jumped over 10. Something has to happen in the next one or two overs for South Africa otherwise the game will drift away from them.

10 Aug 2025, 05:59:18 pm IST Australia Vs South Africa 1st T20I LIVE Score: RSA 119/3 (14) South Africa need 60 runs in 36 balls 71 runs in 49 balls between Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs. A brilliant partnership and that has now made South Africa favourites in this game. They have batted beautifully to keep things under control. Australia desperately need a wicket.

10 Aug 2025, 06:17:45 pm IST Australia Vs South Africa 1st T20I LIVE Score: RSA 133/7 (17) South Africa need 46 runs in 18 balls Rickelton gets to his fifty but the game has turned on its head in the last two overs. Josh Hazlewood got two wickets in the 15th over and then Adam Zampa followed it up with a couple of wickets in the 16th. The match is now in the grip of Australia but Rickelton has the ability to bring the Proteas back in the game.

10 Aug 2025, 06:35:24 pm IST Australia Vs South Africa 1st T20I LIVE Score Ryan Rickelton gets out on the second ball of the final over thanks to a spectacular catch by Glen Maxwell at the boundary and that ends the match right there. Ben Dwarshius who bowled the last over, also got a wicket off the final ball of the match to finish with three scalps. Overall, Australia's aggressive approach paid off. 13 sixes for Australia and just two for the Proteas.

10 Aug 2025, 06:46:03 pm IST Australia Vs South Africa 1st T20I LIVE Score AUS 178 (20) RSA 161/9 (20) Australia won by 17 runs

10 Aug 2025, 07:01:37 pm IST Australia Vs South Africa 1st T20I LIVE Score Tim David is the Player of the Match for his scintillating 83 off just 47 balls.