Cricket

Team India Victory Parade: Mumbai Police Issues Travel Advisory - Check Which Roads To Avoid

Indian team will celebrate that victory today in Mumbai in a roadshow in an open air bus. A huge crowd is expected on the route of the roadshow. In view of this large gathering, Mumbai Police has issued a travel advisory

PTI
Mumbai Police personnel on duty.(Representational image) | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Mumbai Police has issued travel advisory in view of the victory parade of the Indian cricket team set to take place later today, June 4 in the city. (More Cricket News)

The Indian team arrived in New Delhi early morning today, June 4, after they were stranded in Barbados after winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 due to hurricane Beryl.

"In view of Victory Rally of Indian Cricket team, the traffic movements are likely to be congested from NCPA to Wankhede stadium from 15:00 to 21:00 hrs on 4th July," Mumbai Police said in a post on X.

Rohit Sharma flaunts the World Cup Trophy as the Indian Cricket Team touch down in Delhi. - X/@DelhiAirport
T20 World Champions India Return Home; Victory Parade Later Today - Check Full Schedule

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Adding further, Mumbai Police said: "Users are advised to use alternate route via Churchgate, M.K. road, Metro Junction to Princess Street flyover towards north bound journey. The South bound traffic towards Wankhede Stadium also likely to be congested. Requested to plan journey accordingly."

Team India's Victory Parade: Avoid These Roads For Travel

NS Road (North Bound): N.S Road North Bound will remain closed for all the types of vehicular traffic except emergency vehicles proceeding both bounds. from N.C.P.A to Meghdoot Bridge(Princess Street Bridge)

Alternative Route: 

- Ramnath Poddar Chowk ( Godrej Junction) - Right turn by Maharshi Karve-Road Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk (Chuchgate Junction) - Marine Lines--CharniRoad--Pandit Paluskar Chowk (Opera House)-- will proceed to desired destination.

- Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Junction left turn via Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil-CTO Junction-- will proceed to desired destination.

N.S Road (South Bound): Meghdoot Bridge (Princess Street Bridge) to NCPA/ Hutatma Rajguru Chowk( Mantralaya Junction) will be closed for all types of vehiclesas per requirement.

Alternative Routes

Kemps Corner Bridge take Left Turn and proceed to desired destination at Nana Chowk.

- From RTI Junction take a left turn to N S Patkar marg -Pandit Paluskar Chowk- (Opera House) left turn -SVP Road also take right turn at Pandit Paluskar Chowk -(Opera House) and proceed to the desire destination via Maharshi Karve Road.

- From Vinoly Chowapatty Junction take a left turn and will be proceed to desired destination via Maharshi Karve Road.

- From Princess Street Bridge take a left turn to Shamaldas Gandhi Marg-Vardhaman Chowk and proceed to desired destination.

Indian players celebrate with the winners trophy after defeating South Africa in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Saturday, June 29, 2024 - AP/Ricardo Mazalan
Victory Parade: What It Means, The History, And Difference With Victory Day Parade? - Explained

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Veer Nariman Road (North Bound): North bound Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk (Chuchgate Junction) to Kilachand Chowk (Sunder Mahal Junction) will remain close for all types of vehicles.

Alternative Route:

Proceed to desired destination via Maharshi Karve Road -- Ahilyabai HolkarChowk (Chuchgate Junction) --Marine Lines-Charni Road-- Pandit Paluskar Chowk (Opera House Junction).

Dinshaw Vacha Road: Via Dinshaw Vacha Road North bound from WIAA Chowk to Ratanlal BabunaChowk (Marine plaza Junction) will be closed for all types of vehicles.

Alternative Route:

Maharshi Karve road -- Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk (Chuchgate Junction) - Marine Lines-Charni Road-Pandit Paluskar Chowk (Opera House Junction) then proceed to desired destination.

Madam Cama Road: North bound remain closed from all types of vehicles from Hutatma Rajguru Chowk( Mantralaya Junction) to Venutai chavan chowk (Air India Junction).

Alternative Route:  

Via Maharshi Karve Road- Ramnath Poddar Chowk (Godrej Junction)-- Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk (Chuchgate Junction) --Marine Lines-Charni Road-Pandit Paluskar Chowk (Opera House Junction) then proceed to desired destination.

Barrister Rajni Patel Marg: Barrister Rajni Patel Marg North bound from sakhar bhavan junction to N S Roadwill be closed for all types of vehicles.

Alternative Route:

Hotel Trident out gate-Right turn--Sakhar Bhavan Junction-- Barrister Rajni Patel Marg--Usha Mehta chowk--Free Press Circle- then proceed to desired destination.

Vinay K Shah Marg: North bound from Jamanalal bajaj marg to Murali Deora Chowk--NS Road vinay kshah marg leading to the road will be closed for all types of vehicles.

Alternative Route:

Ramnath Goenka Marg-Sakhar Bhavan Junction--Right turn-- Barrister Rajni PatelMarg-- Free press s circle will proceed to desired destination.

From 10-00 hrs on 14/01/2024 to 15.00 PM parking of all types vehicles will be prohibited on the South and North bound on the Madam Cama Road, Dinshaw Vacha Road, NS Road, Veer Nariman Road, Free Press Marg, Maharshi Karve Road," read the Police's Notification.

