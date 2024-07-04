T20 World Cup champions, the Indian cricket team, touched down in Delhi early Thursday morning on a special charter flight. Their return comes five days after clinching the title in Barbados, where a powerful category 4 hurricane forced them to stay longer. (More Cricket News)
A sea of dedicated fans, their cheers muffled slightly by the drizzle, packed the arrivals area at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. Flags rippled and colorful placards expressing adoration for their favorite players bobbed in the crowd, all eyes fixed on the gate where the victorious team would soon emerge.
Virat Kohli led the way out of the airport, hopping on the team bus before the others. Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, coach Paras Mhambrey, and a few more followed close behind.
The team heads to their hotel, the ITC Maurya in Chanakyapuri (around 12km away), where a special cake awaits them in the Indian jersey colors. After that, they'll meet Prime Minister Modi for breakfast at his residence.
Hold on to your hats, Delhi! It seems an unofficial victory parade had already begun for the cricket team. Fans were filming the team bus as it went, even though the official parade with an open bus route from Nariman Point would start at 5 PM in Mumbai.
Check the full schedule of Team India post their arrival
Flight from Barbados lands at around 6 AM on 4 June
Team India leaves for PM Modi's house at 9:30 AM
After meeting they take a chartered flight to Mumbai
Drive from Mumbai airport to Wankhede Stadium
1 km long bus parade to Wankhede Stadium at 5:00 pm
Small presentation at the Wankhede and the World Cup to be handed by Rohit to BCCI secretary Jay Shah
India’s T20 World Cup victory parade will be live on the Star Sports Network. Follow The Blues edition will start at 9:00 AM in the morning, and will be televised in phases at 12:00 PM and 5:00 PM respectively.