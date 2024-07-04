Hemant Soren Returns As Jharkhand Chief Minister, Takes Oath

Hemant Soren took oath as Jharkhand Chief Minister on Thursday after the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha’s (JMM’s) legislature party unanimously choosing him as its leader on Wednesday. The JMM leader had resigned as CM five months ago, ahead of his arrest over money laundering allegations.
Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan extended an invitation to Hemant Soren to form the government in the state after which, the JMM supremotook oath a little before 5 pm.
This comes after incumbent chief minister Champai Soren resigned on Wednesday and Hemant Soren, who is out on bail in a money laundering case, staked claim to form the government.
Champai Soren, who had taken oath as the 12th chief minister of Jharkhand on February 2 after Hemant Soren's arrest, met Governor CP Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan and tendered his resignation in the presence of the JMM executive president, capping a day-long drama full of speculations.
Hemant Soren staked claim to form the government and the swearing-in ceremony is likely to be held soon. If sworn in, Hemant Soren will be the 13th chief minister of Jharkhand, which was carved out of Bihar on November 15, 2000.
Post-Lok Sabha Polls, Jharkhand Assembly Strength Stands At 76
After the Lok Sabha elections, the strength of the JMM-led alliance in the state was reduced to 45 MLAs – JMM-27, Congress-17 and RJD-1.
Two JMM MLAs, Nalin Soren and Joba Majhi, are now parliamentarians, while Jama legislator Sita Soren resigned to contest the general elections on a BJP ticket.
The JMM expelled two more legislators – Bishunpur MLA Chamra Linda and Boriyo MLA Lobin Hembrom – from the party.
Likewise, the BJP's strength in the assembly has reduced to 24, as two of its MLAs – Dhulu Mahto (Baghmara) and Manish Jaiswal (Hazaribag) – are now MPs. The saffron party has expelled Mandu MLA Jaiprakash Bhai Patel after he joined the Congress to contest the polls.
The current strength of the 81-member Jharkhand assembly is 76.
