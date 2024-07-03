Hathras Stampede: ‘Bhole Baba’ Aka Suraj Pal, Self-styled Godman At The Centre Of Tragedy

At the center of the tragedy that left over 120 dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras is self-styled godman famous as “Bhole Baba” among his followers. It was during “Bhole Baba’s” gathering ‘satsang’ yesterday on July 2 that the stampede occurred and precious lives including children, women and men were lost.
“Bhole Baba” is actually Suraj Pal whose ‘satsang’ descended into chaos and tragedy as a stampede resulted in the death of over 120 people.
Reportedly, the stampede, which occurred in Hathras, was reportedly triggered by a frenzied rush to collect dust under the godman's feet, leading to a deadly crush where men, women, and children were trampled underfoot.
The video of the incident on social media platforms also shows the godman leaving the venue in his car, while hundreds of devotees run behind his car to gather the dust as a token of blessings.
The revered figure to his followers “Bhole Baba” has been known for his controversial 'satsangs'.
“Bhole Baba” aka Suraj Pal has a history of legal troubles, including allegations of sexual assault.
There have been multiple cases filed against him in various jurisdictions including Agra, Etawah, Kasganj, Farrukhabad, and Rajasthan, while he continues to be revered figure among his followers. He commands a sizeable respected among his followers who are drawn to his promises of spiritual enlightenment and blessings.
Suraj Pal is said to have born in Bahadur Nagar, Kasganj. It is also reported that he (Suraj Pal) had a brief stint in the police department before facing legal troubles. In 1997, he faced trouble over allegations of sexual assault, for which he was jailed also.
Later, after serving his term in jail, Suraj Pal reinvented himself as 'Saakar Vishwa Hari Baba', attracting devotees to his ashram in his ancestral village. Thus, began the story of “Bhole Baba”.