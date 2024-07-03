Hathras Stampede FIR: Permit For 80,000 People, 2,5 Lakh Turned Up For 'Satsang'; Chaos Ensued On 'Baba's' Exit

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against the organisers of the religious congregation or 'satsang' of 'Bhole Baba' in Hathras where 121 people died in a stampede. The FIR accused the organisers of hiding evidence and flouting conditions with 2.5 lakh people gathering for the event which had permission for only 80,000 attendees.
'Mukhya Sevadar' Named In FIR: 'Mukhya sevadar' Devprakash Madhukar and other organisers have been named in the first information report (FIR) filed at the Sikandara Rao police station late Tuesday, a senior officer told PTI. The self-proclaimed preacher, Jagat Guru Saakar Vishwahari aka 'Bhole Baba', who conducted the 'satsang' has not been named in the FIR though his name is in the complaint.
BNS Sections In FIR: The FIR has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 126 (2) (wrongful restraint), 223 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by the public servant), 238 (causing disappearance of evidence), the officer said.
Organisers Hid Number Of Attendees: The FIR alleged that the organisers hid the actual number of devotees coming to the 'satsang' while seeking permission, did not cooperate in traffic management and hid evidence after the stampede, which broke out after people gathered there stopped to collect mud from the way the baba's vehicle was passing. The FIR apparently gave a clean chit to the police and administration, saying they did whatever possible from the available resources.
Where Was Satsang Held: In his FIR, complainant Brijesh Pandey said the 'satsang' of the 'baba' was organised between Phulrai and Mugalgarhi on GT road in Sikandarrau area by Devprakash Madhukar and others on Tuesday.
2.5 Lakh Crowd: The organisers sought permission for about 80,000 people for which police and administration made arrangements. However, over 2.5 lakh people gathered in the event. By not following the conditions of the permission, GT road witnessed traffic jam and police and administration officials were working to clear it, the FIR, cited in a news agency PTI report, said.
Baba's Followers Collected Mud He Walked On: Meanwhile, 'Bhole Baba', who was the main speaker of the satsang came out at about 2 pm in his vehicle and devotees starting collecting mud from there. Due to the heavy rush of devotees, those who were lying down (for taking the mud) started getting trampled.
Helpers Of Baba Stopped Crowd: Those running out from the spot were stopped by stick-wielding helpers of the baba standing on the other side of a three-feet deep field filled with water and slush due to which women, children and men got crushed, the FIR said.
'Police Did What They Could': The FIR said despite the pressure of the crowd, the police and administration officials did everything possible and sent the injured from the available resources to hospitals, adding that the organisers and 'sevadars' did not cooperate.
Organisers Hid Evidence: The organisers tried to hide the actual number of people coming to the event by hiding evidence and throwing slippers and other belongings of the devotees in crops in nearby fields, the FIR said.