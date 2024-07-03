Hathras Stampede: Shocked After Seeing Pile Of Bodies, Policeman Dies Of Heart Attack

Following the Hathras Stampede, a police officer working with the Quick Response Team of the UP Police died of a heart attack. The police officer, who was on duty, allegedly had a heart attack due to the shock he experienced after seeing the bodies of the victims piled up.
The police constable was taken to Etah Medical College after he suffered a heart attack and passed away.
Speaking to the Times Of India, police officials stated that the deceased officer - Ravi Yadav - had been assigned responsibility for managing the bodies of the victims.
"He was shocked to see that so many people, mostly women, had died. While we were going about our work, he suddenly fell on the ground. We rushed him to hospital, but he had already passed away by then. Doctors said that he probably suffered acute trauma on seeing multiple bodies, leading to the heart attack," stated Lalit Chaudhary, the constable on duty with Ravi Yadav.
121 People Killed In Hathras Stampede
The Hathras stampede has which claimed the lives of 121 people as of now. Of this death toll, the majority of victims were women. The stampede occurred after a satsang by Bhole Baba went out of control.
As per officials, the unmanageable large crowd reached to touch 'Bhole Baba's' aka 'Parmatma's' feet and collect soil from where his feet touched the ground. The ground however was slippery due to an overflowing drain nearby, caused the stampede tragedy.