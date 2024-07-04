Where Is Emmanuel Macron? Days Before Key Election Result, French President Goes MIA

With the France Election Results 2024 just a few days away, French President Emmanuel Macron seems to have been hiding from the public eye. As per reports, the last time Macon was seen was on June 30, casting his vote in Le Touquet.
After casting his vote, Macron was spotted in public while sporting a dark aviator’s jacket, Top Gun sunglasses and a black baseball cap. While the President's presence created a flurry of attention on social media. Many have questioned his lack of public appearances.
As per a Politico report, apart from planned commitments, Macron has not been seen in public for almost two weeks.
On Sunday - June 30 - after France went to vote in a surprise election, instead of making a televised address, the Elysée Palace issued a statement on behalf of Macron, calling for unity.
While the mystery around Macron's apparencies remains, the President was spotted two days ago in official capacity reviewing the troops ahead of the Bastille Day Parade on June 14.
In the snap election, Macron is set for a historic defeat. With the president's centrist alliance projected to lose the elections, France is not only going to have its first cohabitation government in 22 years but will also witness the rise of the far-right for the first time since Nazi occupation.
France Election Result 2024 On July 7
After the first round of voting, Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally took the lead, pointing towards the formation of a cohabitation government. The second round and the final result of the national assembly elections will be declared on Sunday - July 7.