Zelenskyy Meets European Leaders In London To Discuss US Peace Plan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in London for high-level talks on Europe’s common position ahead of upcoming US-backed peace negotiations.
The discussions focused on securing a just and durable peace, reinforcing Ukraine’s territorial integrity, and increasing coordinated pressure on Russia.
Leaders described the talks as “productive,” agreeing to explore ways Europe could play a stronger role in shaping and supporting the proposed peace framework. However, key issues — particularly territorial questions and long-term security guarantees — remain unresolved.
The four leaders committed to continued diplomatic engagement, with follow-up meetings planned in Brussels and other European capitals as efforts intensify to present a unified stance in the months ahead.
French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Beijing on December 3, 2025, for a three-day state visit aimed at revitalising ties with China and addressing some of the world’s most pressing challenges. The visit, the fourth of its kind since he came to power, is intended as a reciprocal follow-up to a major China-France diplomatic engagement last year.
On Thursday, Macron met with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People. At the start of the talks, Macron acknowledged that while tensions and disagreements remain, both countries share a responsibility to “overcome differences for the greater good.”
Xi reciprocated, reaffirming that China is prepared to work with France to stabilise their comprehensive strategic partnership, excluding interference and focusing on cooperation in global affairs.
A central aim of the visit is to seek China’s support in easing the crisis in Ukraine. Macron urged Beijing to use its influence over Russia to push for a ceasefire and broader peace efforts, stressing that collaboration is essential given the global stakes.