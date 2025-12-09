Zelenskyy Meets European Leaders In London To Discuss US Peace Plan

The four leaders committed to continued diplomatic engagement, with follow-up meetings planned in Brussels and other European capitals as efforts intensify to present a unified stance in the months ahead.

  1. Zelenskyy met UK, French and German leaders in London to coordinate Europe’s position ahead of US-backed peace talks.

  2. Discussions focused on securing a just peace, protecting Ukraine’s territorial integrity and increasing pressure on Russia.

  3. Leaders called the talks productive but said major issues remain unresolved, with further meetings planned in Brussels and beyond.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in London for high-level talks on Europe’s common position ahead of upcoming US-backed peace negotiations.

The discussions focused on securing a just and durable peace, reinforcing Ukraine’s territorial integrity, and increasing coordinated pressure on Russia.

Leaders described the talks as “productive,” agreeing to explore ways Europe could play a stronger role in shaping and supporting the proposed peace framework. However, key issues — particularly territorial questions and long-term security guarantees — remain unresolved.

The four leaders committed to continued diplomatic engagement, with follow-up meetings planned in Brussels and other European capitals as efforts intensify to present a unified stance in the months ahead.

