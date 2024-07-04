International

Massive Fires Across North Israel After Hezbollah Fires 200 Rockets To Avenge Commander's Killing

An Israeli strike in southern Lebanon on Wednesday killed a senior Hezbollah commander as tensions between the two sides continue to simmer, a Hezbollah official said.

Massive Fires Across North Israel After Hezbollah Fires 200 Rockets To Avenge Commander's Killing
info_icon

Lebanese militant group Hezbollah said on Thuraday it launched over 200 rockets at several military bases in Israel in retaliation for an Israeli strike that killed one of its senior commanders on Wednesday. The attack by the Iran-backed militant group on Thursday was one of the largest in the monthslong conflict along the Lebanon-Israel border.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the attack. With a comment awaited from the Israeli side, massive fires have been reported from  at least 10 locations in the Galilee and Golan Heights after Hezbollah's rocket barrage.

An Israeli strike in southern Lebanon on Wednesday killed a senior Hezbollah commander as tensions between the two sides continue to simmer, a Hezbollah official said.

ALSO READ | Amid Raging Tensions And Diplomatic Efforts, Israeli Strike Kills Another Top Hezbollah Leader

A Hezbollah statement identified the slain commander as Mohammad Naameh Nasser, who was known by the name “Abu Naameh,” his nom de guerre, an AP report said.

A Hezbollah official said he was head of the group's Aziz Unit, one of three regional divisions in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah Top Leader Killed In Israeli Strike

The strike near the Lebanese southern coastal city of Tyre came increasing global efforts to stop fights between Hezbollah and the Israeli military from turning into a full-scale war, which, could lead to a direct conflict between Israel and Iran.

The Israeli military acknowledged the attack, saying that Nasser alongside Abdullah are “two of the most significant Hezbollah” militants in southern Lebanon. It said Nasser led attacks from southwestern Lebanon.

Nasser is the most senior official from the Iran-backed group killed since Taleb Sami Abdullah, who was killed in an airstrike June 11.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in a speech honoring Abdullah said he played a pivotal role on the front line since clashes began on October 8 last year leading the Nasr Unit.

Hezbollah's Role In Israel-Hamas War

Hezbollah launched rockets towards northern Israel a day after a Palestinian militant group Hamas's surprise attack on southern Israel on October 7, leading to limited clashes along the tense border.

Since then, the attacks have gradually escalated, with Hezbollah introducing new weapons in their attacks and Israel striking deeper into Lebanon.

ALSO READ | Hezbollah's Deputy Leader Says Group Would Stop Fighting With Israel After Gaza Cease-fire

The group maintains that it will stop its attacks once there is a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip. Until then, Hezbollah it will continue with its attacks to mount pressure on Israel and the international community.

Israeli officials have threatened to launch a larger military operation should Hezbollah not stop its attacks.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Indian Team Victory Parade Highlights: Jubilant Fans Celebrate With Emotional Rohit & Co In Mumbai
  2. From Delhi Airport To Wankhede Stadium, T20 World Cup Heroes Get Rousing Welcome
  3. Indian Team Victory Parade: Virat Kohli Says In 15 Years, ‘The First Time, I've Seen Rohit Sharma So Emotional' - Watch
  4. England Women Vs New Zealand Women, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG-W Vs NZ-W Match
  5. Hardik Pandya's Zero To Hero Moment: Wankhede Stadium Chants T20 World Cup Champ's Name - Watch
Football News
  1. The Numbers Game: Expect Goals As Turkiye Aim To Upset The Odds Against The Netherlands
  2. ESP Vs GER, UEFA Euro 2024 Quarter-Final: Julian Nagelsmann's Focus On Jamal Musiala, Not Lamine Yamal
  3. UEFA Euro 2024: England's Victory Over Slovakia Will Be 'Used As Fuel' Against Switzerland, John Stones
  4. Venezuela Vs Canada, Copa America 2024 Quarter-Final: Jesse Marsch Wants To Build 'something Special' Ahead Of FIFA WC 2026
  5. Portugal Vs France, UEFA Euro 2024 Quarter-Final: Kylian Mbappe Wants To Write Own Script Ahead Of Blockbuster Cristiano Ronaldo Clash
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024, 2nd Round: Iga Swiatek Sails Into Third Round With Win Over Petra Martic - Data Debrief
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff - Check Tennis Entry List
  3. Sinner Vs Berrettini, Wimbledon 2024: World No. 1 Claims Third Round Spot In Four-Set Epic - Data Debrief
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Coco Gauff Reaches Round Three; Carlos Alcaraz Too Advances
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Emma Raducanu Joins Forces With 'Her Hero' Andy Murray For Mixed Doubles
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  3. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036
  4. Sharmila Devi Reflects On Challenging Times Away from Indian Women's Hockey Team: 'I Stayed Strong Mentally'
  5. Hockey India Names 40-Member Core Probable Group For Junior Men's National Coaching Camp

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Silent Killer': Cardiological Society Of India Releases First-Ever Guidelines On High Cholesterol | Details
  2. 12 Bridges, 17 Days: Bihar State Department Official Says Engineers, Contractors Were Not 'Diligent'
  3. Breaking News July 4: Team India's Victory Parade In Mumbai; Hemant Soren-Led Govt's Floor Test On July 8
  4. 'Men, Keep Your Mind...': Women Group's Response To Poster Advising Them To Dress Modestly In Pune
  5. Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque: Madhya Pradesh HC Orders ASI To Submit Survey Report By July 15
Entertainment News
  1. Nice To Be Able Treat Period Dramas A Bit More Irreverently: 'My Lady Jane' Actor Edward Bluemel
  2. Chris Evans To Receive Spirit Of Service Award
  3. 'The Boys' Stars Erin Moriarty, Claudia Doumit On Their Characters: They Are Two Sides Of Same Coin
  4. Vanessa Hudgens, Cole Tucker Welcome First Child
  5. 'Mirzapur' Fandom Is Unparalleled, Says Vijay Varma
US News
  1. Transform Your Home With These 7 Must-Have Indoor Plants
  2. Managing Your Electric Bill: 10 Tips To Save Money During Heatwaves
  3. Did Barry Keoghan Manifest Dating Sabrina Carpenter? Fans Connect The Dots
  4. Seint Beauty Shifts Away From MLM Model: Controversy Explained
  5. Delta Air Lines Flight Makes Emergency Landing In New York After Passengers Served Spoilt Food
World News
  1. UK Elections 2024: Rishi Sunak, Keir Starmer Go Head-To-Head In Historic Election; Exit Polls Soon | Highlights
  2. UK Woman Murdered Parents, Lived With Their Bodies Hidden At Home For 4 Years
  3. UPI In Paris Again: India Launches Its Digital Payment System At Historic Galeries Lafayette
  4. UK Election 2024 Results: Will Labour End 14 Years Of Conservative Rule? Exit Polls To Begin Soon
  5. Transform Your Home With These 7 Must-Have Indoor Plants
Latest Stories
  1. Indian Team Victory Parade Highlights: Jubilant Fans Celebrate With Emotional Rohit & Co In Mumbai
  2. Bihar: Bridge Collapses In Saran; 10th Such Incident In Over 15 Days | Details
  3. Hathras Stampede: Who is Bhole Baba, The Cop-Turned-Godman At The Centre Of UP Tragedy?
  4. Day In Pics: July 04, 2024
  5. Where Is Emmanuel Macron? Days Before Key Election Result, French President Goes MIA
  6. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 4, 2024: Read astrological predictions for all Zodiac Signs
  7. Breaking News July 4: Team India's Victory Parade In Mumbai; Hemant Soren-Led Govt's Floor Test On July 8
  8. Keir Starmer To Rishi Sunak - Key Candidates, Parties Contesting In UK Elections 2024