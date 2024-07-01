Cricket

Explained | Indian Team Stranded In Barbados: How Do Hurricanes Occur? Are They Life-Threatening?

The Indian cricket team was unable to return back home as their travel plans were delayed due to a hurricane in Barbados

Indian team celebrating the wicket of David Warner. AP PTI
Players of India celebrate the dismissal of Australia's David Warner during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia. Photo: AP/PTI
info_icon

The Indian cricket team were crowned champions of the world after their historic win against South Africa in the T20 World Cup final at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. (More Cricket news)

However, they were unable to return back home as their travel plans were delayed due to a hurricane in Barbados.

What are Hurricanes?

Hurricanes are intense storms that arise from the Tropics. The tiny, unorganised storms that acquire energy from the heart of the ocean’s water. If the storm continues to intensify with the winds increasing and circulating around,they turn into hurricanes, and are a part of a category called cyclones. 

These can cause storm surge and floods that can be very dangerous and life-threatening. They usually happen around the US coast or in the Atlantic or Pacific ocean. Barbados, an island in the North Atlantic ocean, has been spared from the impact of Hurricane Beryl. 

The Hurricane Beryl sustained winds that are at least 209 kilometres per hour (130 miles per hour) and are the earliest category 4 storm which mark the beginning of the Atlantic hurricane season.

The Indian team is safe and have been indoors in a five-star hotel with the island’s airport closed indefinitely. BCCI is also trying to take measures to bring the Indian media from the hurricane-hit region. 

"The plan is to fly directly to India with a refuelling stop in US or Europe. We are in touch with airport officials. The airport is expected to remain shut till Tuesday afternoon. If the weather improves significantly, then it might open earlier. The wind speeds have to come down for the flight operations to start. You can't really fight with nature. We need to wait and see," a source told PTI.

India next play Zimbabwe in a five-match T20I series starting on July 6 and with a few members from the squad still stranded in Barbados, the BCCI will look to take strict safety and travelling measure for the players and staff to rest and recover well before the go, take the field again. 

