Hurricane Beryl Update: T20 World Cup Champions India Still Stranded In Barbados

The T20 World Cup Champions India are still stranded in Barbados with the Category 4 hurricane hitting the Caribbean Islands on Monday, July 1, delaying all departures. (More Cricket News)
The Indian cricket side has stayed behind in a five-start hotel after their historic victory over South Africa in the T20 World Cup final at the Kensington Oval in Bridetown, Barbados.
The country has been under lockdown since Sunday evening, with life-threatening storms whipping down in Barbados.
The international airport will also be shut until any official notice as electricity, and water supply getting deranged.
"Like you people, we are also stuck here. First we need to see how to get the players and everyone out of here safely and then we will think about the felicitation upon arrival in India," BCCI secretary Jay Shah was quoted as saying by PTI.
The Indian squad, along with the BCCI officials were scheduled to leave Barbados via a charter flight on Monday, but was cancelled due to the closing of the airport. BCCI has also been trying to help and get the Indian media that travelled to the Caribbean.
"There was a charter flight we were trying for Monday but the airport is shut so that option is gone. We are in touch with multiple charter operators but it all depends on the airport operations. As per the current state of affairs, no plane can land or take off.
"The plan is to fly directly to India with a refuelling stop in US or Europe. We are in touch with airport officials. The airport is expected to remain shut till Tuesday afternoon. If the weather improves significantly, then it might open earlier. The wind speeds have to come down for the flight operations to start. You can't really fight with nature. We need to wait and see," a source told PTI.