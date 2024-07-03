NEET UG Paper Leak: CBI Makes Another Arrest, 'Kingpin' Aman Singh Nabbed From Jharkhand

In the latest development in the NEET UG paper leak case, the Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday arrested "kingpin" Aman Singh from Jharkhand's Hazaribagh, said agency sources.
The federal probe agency's intelligence about a Jharkhand-based module's alleged involvement in the paper leak led to the arrest of Singh, officials said.
This comes days after the probe agency arrested the principal and vice principal of Hazaribagh's Oasis School, in connection with the case.
The principal -- Ehsan ul Haque -- was made the city coordinator of Hazaribagh for the national-level medical entrance test and vice principal -- Imtiaz Alam -- was designated as the NTA's observer and the central coordinator at the school, officials said.
Both Haque and Alam had come under CBI's radar during a probe by Bihar's Economic Offences Unit (EOU) which was earlier investigating the case.
Officials said that they had found burnt question papers of the NEET UG 2024 exam during a raid at a hideout of the solver gang.
Before this, two other persons were arrested by the probe agency from Bihar in connection with the alleged irregularities in the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET) UG examination.
So far, the CBI has registered six FIRs in the case, including one of its own, three in Rajasthan and one each in Bihar and Gujarat.
Notably, the probe agency's own FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint from the Union Education Ministry, seeking a comprehensive investigation into the case.
The NEET UG 2024 exam was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 5 at 4,750 centres across 571 cities, including 14 abroad ones, with around 24 lakh students appearing for the test.
The medical entrance test is conducted for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions.
