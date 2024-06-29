National

‘Opposition Should Resign’: Tejashwi Yadav Chides Modi, Nitish After 5 Bridges Collapse Within 11 Days In Bihar

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s comments came after an under-construction bridge collapsed in Madhubani district's Jhanjharpur.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has lambasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar led government over the recent spate of bridge collapses in the state.

Taking to micro-blogging site—X, he said, “ Congratulations! Due to the double power of the double engine government in Bihar, a mere 5 bridges have collapsed in just 9 days. The double engine NDA government comprising 6 parties, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has sent auspicious and bright wishes of Mangalraj (good rule) to the people of Bihar on the collapse of the 5 bridges in 9 days.”

Yadav’s comments came after an under-construction bridge collapsed in Madhubani district's Jhanjharpur. This is the fifth such incident in the past 11 days.

The 77-meter-long bridge, under construction for the last two years and with an estimated cost of around Rs 3 crore, was being built under the Prime Minister's Rural Road Scheme by Bihar's Rural Development Department.

The incident took place when a slab of an under-construction bridge being built over the Kosi river collapsed - Screen grab from video posted on X/ANI
Bihar: 1 Killed, 9 Injured As Under-Construction Bridge Over River Kosi Collapses

BY Outlook Web Desk

Yadav said, “The self-proclaimed honest people are calling the thousands of crores of rupees being lost by the public due to the collapse of bridges as ‘courtesy’ rather than ‘corruption.’”

“Opposition leaders should resign after bridges are submerged in water,” he said in his sarcastic comment.

Under-Construction Bridge Collapses In Bihar's Madhubani district | - X/@yadavtejashwi
‘5th Incident In 9 Days’: Under-Construction Bridge Collapses In Bihar

BY Outlook Web Desk

Spate of bridge collapses in Bihar:

Before the Madhubani incident, four other bridges have collapsed in Bihar in the last 11 days.

On June 18, a bridge over the Bakra River in Araria, built at a cost of Rs 12 crore, collapsed.

This was followed by a four-decade-old bridge over the Gandak River in Siwan falling on June 22.

On June 23, a bridge under construction in East Champaran, costing around Rs 1.5 crore, also collapsed.

On June 27, when a bridge over a small tributary connecting the Kankai and Mahananda rivers in Kishanganj gave way.

The frequent bridge collapses in Bihar have been criticised by Opposition leaders, who are demanding fair investigation into the incidents.

