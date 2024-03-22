National

Bihar: 1 Killed, Several Trapped As Under-Construction Bridge Over River Kosi Collapses

Bihar bridge collapse: The incident took place when a slab of an under-construction bridge being built over the Kosi river collapsed.

Outlook Web Desk
22 March 2024
22 March 2024
       
The incident took place when a slab of an under-construction bridge being built over the Kosi river collapsed Photo: Screen grab from video posted on X/ANI
One person was reportedly killed while several workers were trapped after an under-construction bridge over river Kosi collapsed in Bihar's Supaul on Friday morning.

One person died and nine were injured as a portion of an under-construction bridge collapsed near Maricha between Bheja-Bakaur, Supaul District Magistrate Kaushal Kumar said.

Those injured were rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Authorities fear that 30 workers could still be trapped under the debris, an NDTV report mentioned, adding that the bridge was reportedly being built at a cost of Rs 984 crore.

In October last year, a part of an 80-meter-long bridge being constructed on the Magai River by Setu Nigam collapsed after a beam of the bridge broke. There was no loss of life reported in this case.

The bridge being built by the Setu Nigam on the Magai River between Katharia and Firozpur at a cost of over Rs 8 crore.

A three-member team was formed to investigate and give a report.

