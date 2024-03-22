One person was reportedly killed while several workers were trapped after an under-construction bridge over river Kosi collapsed in Bihar's Supaul on Friday morning.
One person died and nine were injured as a portion of an under-construction bridge collapsed near Maricha between Bheja-Bakaur, Supaul District Magistrate Kaushal Kumar said.
Those injured were rushed to a hospital for treatment.
Authorities fear that 30 workers could still be trapped under the debris, an NDTV report mentioned, adding that the bridge was reportedly being built at a cost of Rs 984 crore.
In October last year, a part of an 80-meter-long bridge being constructed on the Magai River by Setu Nigam collapsed after a beam of the bridge broke. There was no loss of life reported in this case.
The bridge being built by the Setu Nigam on the Magai River between Katharia and Firozpur at a cost of over Rs 8 crore.
A three-member team was formed to investigate and give a report.