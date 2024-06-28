‘5th Incident In 9 Days’: Under-Construction Bridge Collapses In Bihar

Tejashwi Yadav, Opposition leader in Bihar assembly, was quick to spotlight the latest fall and take a swipe. He posted the video of collapsed bridge on X and wrote: “This is the 𝟓 th bridge to collapse in Bihar within 𝟗 days. A bridge under construction for years on the Bhutahi river between Madhubani-Supaul collapsed. Did you find out? If not, why? Try to find out?”