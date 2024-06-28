National

‘5th Incident In 9 Days’: Under-Construction Bridge Collapses In Bihar

The latest incident occurred in the Madhubani district, where a 75 m-long bridge was being built at a cost of ₹3 crore.

X/@yadavtejashwi
Under-Construction Bridge Collapses In Bihar's Madhubani district
An under-construction bridge in Bihar has collapsed, the fifth such incident in the region in nine days. The latest incident occurred in the Madhubani district, where a 75 m-long bridge was being built at a cost of ₹3 crore, as per the media reports. 

The structure gave way as water levels rose, causing a 25m-long supporting pillar to collapse into the river below.

Tejashwi Yadav, Opposition leader in Bihar assembly, was quick to spotlight the latest fall and take a swipe. He posted the video of collapsed bridge on X and wrote: “This is the 𝟓 th bridge to collapse in Bihar within 𝟗 days. A bridge under construction for years on the Bhutahi river between Madhubani-Supaul collapsed. Did you find out? If not, why? Try to find out?”

This incident follows a series of bridge collapses in Bihar, including:

- A bridge over the Bakra River in Araria on June 18, built at a cost of ₹12 crore

- A bridge over the Gandak River in Siwan on June 22, approximately 40-45 years old

- A bridge under construction in East Champaran on June 23, costing around ₹1.5 crore

- A bridge over a small tributary connecting the Kankai and Mahananda rivers in Kishanganj on June 27

