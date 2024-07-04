National

Senior UP Cop Answers Why Bhole Baba Not Named In Hathras Stampede Case FIR | Here's What He Said

"We will question the Baba if necessary, it is too early to say or comment whether he has a role," Aligarh Range IG said.

X/@Bhivansam
Bhole Baba during his religious congregations. | Photo: X/@Bhivansam
info_icon

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday announced its first arrests in the Hathras stampede case, which claimed the lives of 121 people and answered the much awaited question of why Bhole Baba -- at whose 'satsang' the incident took place -- was not arrested.

Addressing a press conference, Aligarh Range Inspector General of Police Shalabh Mathur said that this was just the beginning of the probe, adding that more arrests will be made on the basis of the information that emerges in the case with time.

Clarifying why the self-styled 'godman', Bhole Baba, originally named Suraj Pal, was not mentioned in the FIR, Mathur said, "We will question the Baba if necessary, it is too early to say or comment whether he has a role. We are inquiring about Bhole Baba's criminal history. Permission for the event was not taken in his name."

Reportedly, the permission was taken in the name of the key accused Devprakash Madhurkar. "A reward of Rs 1 lakh will be announced soon and non-bailable warrant (NBW) will also be issued against key accused Devprakash Madhukar," Mathur said.

Clips before the stampede showed people in a large ‘shamiana’, listening to 'Bhole Baba; as he sat before them on a throne-like chair | - X and PTI
Hathras Stampede: 'Bhole Baba' Likened Self To God, Kept Dead Girl At Home | Fresh Details On Preacher

BY Outlook Web Desk

The religious preacher was also allegedly accused of sexual assault in the past. Mathur said from the information known so far, Suraj Pal was a head constable with the UP Police and had taken voluntary retirement from the service in 2000 while being posted in Agra.

"An FIR was registered against him in Agra's Shahganj Police station and later he was acquitted. We are trying to find out if he has any more cases lodged against him," Mathur said, adding that help is being sought from other states' police as well.

WHAT CM YOGI SAID ABOUT BABA's NAME MISSING IN FIR

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was on Wednesday asked why the preacher was not named in the FIR as an accused, to which he said, "Prima facie, the case has been filed against those who applied for permission for the event. Whoever is responsible for this will come under its purview."

Notably, the UP government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the stampede incident. Additionally, a judicial inquiry committee led by a retired High Court Judge will also be involved in the inquiry.

CM Yogi had said that the judicial inquiry committee will also look into the possible angle of 'conspiracy' behind the incident.

In an unfortunate tragedy on Tuesday, a massive stampede at the religious congregation or satsang of Bhole Baba in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras claimed the lives of over 121 people, most of whom were women.

Investigations have revealed that as the massive crowd rushing to touch the Baba aka "Paramatma's" feet and collect the soil from his exit path on the ground which was slippery because of an overflowing drain nearby, is what led to the stampede tragedy.

