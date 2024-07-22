'Old Habits Die Hard': Keir Starmer Calls Rishi Sunak 'Prime Minister' In Slip-Up At House Of Commons

Following the UK Elections 2024, the Labour Party witnessed a landslide victory and formed the ruling party, ousting the Conservatives after a 14-year rule.
However, for new PM Keir Starmer "old habits die hard". In a slip up at the House of Commons, Starmer mistakenly referred to interim Conservative leader Rishi Sunak as the "prime minister".
Following the mistake, Starmer went on to joke that "old habits die hard" and continued on with his address. However, his brief slip up resulted in laughter echoing across the UK House of Commons.
The camera also panned to Rishi Sunak and the Indian-origin MP was spotted laughing out loud.
For 14 years, the Conservatives comprised of the ruling parties, making Labour the leading opposition party.
Before taking on the role as Prime Minister, Keir Starmer served as the leader of opposition in the UK House of Commons, where he would be required to address Sunak as Prime Minister, hence the slip up .
With the 2024 elections, a role reversal was witnessed as Labour rose to victory with a total of 411 seats in the Parliament.