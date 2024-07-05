'My Government Will Serve You': British PM Keir Starmer Promises Urgent Change In First Speech After Winning Polls

He reportedly said, “If you voted Labour yesterday, we will carry the responsibility of your trust as we rebuild our country. But whether you voted Labour or not, in fact, especially if you did not, I say to you directly: ‘my government will serve you’."

Starmer said, “Politics can be a force for good, we will show. We've changed the Labour Party, returned it to service, and that is how we will govern. Country first, party second.”