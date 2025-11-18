Naga Groups Press Centre, Negotiators for Early and Comprehensive Political Solution

The Naga Common Platform passed three resolutions demanding an early, comprehensive political settlement based on the 2015 Framework Agreement and the 2017 Agreed Position, stressing that decades of negotiations have burdened the Naga people.
Thousands attended the stakeholders’ rally in Chumoukedima, even as major tribal bodies under the Nagaland Tribal Hohos Coordination Committee abstained, warning that a parallel platform could undermine reconciliation efforts.
Speakers at the event called for transparency in the Indo-Naga peace process, raised concerns over fragmentation and illicit taxation by various groups, and urged both the Centre and Naga negotiators to conclude talks without further delay.
The Naga Common Platform (NCP) on Tuesday renewed calls for an early, inclusive and comprehensive resolution to the long-standing Naga political issue, passing three resolutions unanimously at a large stakeholders’ rally in Chumoukedima.
The rally, held at the Agri Expo grounds and organised by the Nagaland Gaon Buras Federation in collaboration with several civil society organisations, drew thousands despite appeals from some tribal apex bodies to abstain.
In its resolutions, the NCP expressed full support for the landmark agreements signed between the Government of India, the NSCN (IM) and the Working Committee of the Naga National Political Groups in 2015 and 2017. It urged the Centre to deliver a settlement based on the Framework Agreement and the Agreed Position, stressing that enduring peace in Naga areas hinges on honouring these commitments.
The platform noted that a century of political struggle and more than 28 years of ongoing negotiations have placed immense strain on the Naga people. It appealed to both the Government of India and Naga negotiators to listen to the collective voice of stakeholders and bring the peace process to its logical conclusion.
The resolutions were signed by NCP Organising Committee convener Shikuto Zalipu, secretaries Akhu Naga and Zanbenthung Ezung, along with several other leaders.
The Nagaland Tribal Hohos Coordination Committee, however, stayed away from the event, saying the emergence of a parallel platform risked undermining ongoing reconciliation efforts. The Committee — comprising major tribal bodies including the Angami, Ao, Chakhesang, Lotha, Pochury, Rengma, Sümi and Zeliang organisations — reaffirmed its commitment to unity and a collective Naga political future.
Addressing the gathering, organising committee member K K Sema stressed the need for a transparent and inclusive approach to resolving the Indo-Naga political issue. He voiced concern over divisions within the movement, the proliferation of illicit taxation by various groups and the opacity surrounding talks.
Sema urged the NSCN (IM) to be open with the Naga public, saying that the community’s future “cannot be decided in secrecy.” Other speakers echoed the demand for an early and honourable solution, underlining the urgency of ending the prolonged impasse in the peace negotiations.