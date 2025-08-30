Nagaland Medical Students Protest Regularisation of 280 Health Workers Without Exams

NMSA says govt move violates Health Service Rules and constitutional principles of equality. Student body vows to continue protests, warns of legal escalation if order not revoked.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Govt announced regularisation of 280 COVID-era appointees on Aug 18.

  • NMSA demands all Class-I health posts be filled through NPSC exams.

  • Students call decision “illegal, arbitrary” and a threat to meritocracy.

Nagaland medical students protested the state government's decision to regularize 280 contract health workers without holding competitive exams here on Saturday.

According to PTI, the protest was organised by the Nagaland Medical Students' Association (NMSA) and took place outside the Kohima headquarters of the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

The protest follows the state government's announcement on August 18 that 280 COVID-era appointees, including nurses, doctors, dentists, and Ayush practitioners, would be regularized after a departmental screening.

The NMSA contended that this bypasses constitutionally mandated recruitment processes and violates the Nagaland Health Service Rules, 2006, which require all Class-I gazetted officer posts to be filled up through the Nagaland Public Service Commission (NPSC).

"This decision undermines meritocracy and violates Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution, which guarantee equality before law and equal opportunity in public employment," NMSA president Pito S Rochill said during the protest.

PTI reported that the student body asked that all upcoming appointments in the health sector be made through open competitive examinations via NPSC and called for the August 18 notification to be immediately revoked.

"Those who served during the COVID-19 pandemic are not opposed by us.  However, NMSA general secretary Bonoto P. Zimo stated that if regularization is necessary, it must be carried out through transparent and equitable processes.

They contended that a risky precedent is created by the government's decision to forego written tests for Class-I positions.  Recruitment for such positions necessitates 100 per cent selection by NPSC, according the Nagaland Health Service Rules.

"Why are recruitment rules in place if they are not to be followed?" asked Rochill, calling the move "illegal and arbitrary".

When asked about reports of a court ruling related to the issue, NMSA leaders clarified that while a previous plea was "dismissed", the court did not issue any directive allowing or endorsing the regularisation by the department.

"The case was dismissed without direction. That does not mean the government can proceed unchecked," the NMSA president added.

Asked if they are seeking legal course, Rochill said they are in the process of appealing and will explore legal remedies if necessary.

According to reports, the regularization procedure, which includes medical fitness tests and interviews, has started since August 27. However, the Department of Health and Family Welfare has not yet released a public statement.

NMSA leaders claimed that the entire process is opaque and voiced disappointment that no prior notice of the interview dates was provided.

The demonstrators urged the public, NGOs, student organizations, and civil society to support their call for justice and openness.

"If we allow this to happen, we are accepting a system that ignores merit and institutional integrity. We will continue this protest with our members, parents, and supporters until the order is revoked," Rochill said.

The NMSA has vowed to continue peaceful demonstrations and is considering legal escalation. Leaders emphasised that they are exercising their democratic rights and will not relent until fair recruitment norms are upheld.

During the protest, they held banners and placards demanding justice while also shouting slogans seeking free, fair and equal opportunity to all aspiring candidates through competitive exams.

Department officials could not be contacted for their comments on the matter.

Published At:
