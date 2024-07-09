UK Elections 2024: Rishi Sunak Dials Ex-MPs After Historic Defeat For Tories

Reeling in from a historic defeat for the Conservstive Party, former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has called up Tory MPs who lost their seats during the UK Elections and apologised to them.
The UK Elections were held on July 4, 2024 and after 14 years of being the ruling party, the Conservatives, led by Sunak were ousted due to the landslide victory of the Labour Party.
Sunak Dials Former Tory MPs
Speaking to "The Daily Telegraph', several former members of the parliament stated that they received a "very sympathetic call" from the Indian-origin MP over the weekend.
"He took the time to ring me on a Saturday night and I think he's taken the time to ring other MPs. He was ringing to say that he was incredibly sorry that I'd lost my seat," a Tory MP told The Telegraph.
As per the UK daily, Sunak called various former Tory MPs and expressed an apology after a devastating loss for the Conservative Party.
Shortly after exit poll results started coming in, Sunak conceded defeat and congratulated PM Sir Keir Starmer for Labour's victory in the national elections.
In his farewell speech at 10 Downing Street, the British Indian MP apologised to his fellow Tory members and to the UK.
"To the country, I would like to say, first and foremost, I am sorry...you have sent a clear signal that the government of the United Kingdom must change and yours is the only judgement that matters. I have heard your anger, your disappointment; and I take responsibility for this loss," stated Sunak in his last speech as Prime Minister.
Sunak also thanked the Conservative candidates and campaigners who worked tirelessly "but without success". "I am sorry that we could not deliver what your efforts deserved," he added further.
In the aftermath of Conservative defeat, Sunak also announced that he will be stepping down as the leader of the Conservative Party.
Sunak became the first Indian-origin PM's of the United Kingdom in October 2022. In the July elections, the former PM's party may have lost but Sunak retained his seats of Richmond and Northallerton in Yorkshire.