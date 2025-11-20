Smriti Mandhana Confirms Engagement To Singer Palash Muchhal Through Funny Instagram Reel - Video

Smriti Mandhana confirmed her engagement to singer Palash Muchhal via a playful Instagram reel with teammates
The video, set to the Bollywood track “Samjho Ho Hi Gaya”, ends with her subtly flashing her engagement ring
Jemimah Rodrigues, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav and Arundhati Reddy joined Mandhana in the reel
India women's star cricketer Smriti Mandhana has been in the spotlight recently, not just for her stellar performances on the cricket field but also for the lighthearted moments she shares with her teammates off it. A recent Instagram reel posted by some of the Indian women’s cricketers caught fans’ attention, featuring Mandhana and a few of her teammates dancing to a popular Bollywood track.
The clip, set to the song “Samjho Ho Hi Gaya” from Lage Raho Munna Bhai, shows Mandhana laughing and twirling alongside Jemimah Rodrigues, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav and Arundhati Reddy. It is being reported that Mandhana has officially confirmed her engagement to music composer Palash Muchhal through the reel.
Memorable Announcement By Smriti Mandhana
Mandhana’s announcement stands out for its whimsy and warmth. Rather than a formal post or public statements, she opted for a fun, choreographed dance with her teammates, a creative and personal touch that resonated widely.
And fans liked it too. A user commented on the post, "Finally Smriti is dancing," while one wrote, "The cutest thing on internet today." The couple has often posted their pictures together on their social media handles and announced their relationship a long back.
A New Chapter After a Glorious World Cup Triumph
This engagement comes soon after one of the biggest highs of Mandhana’s career, India’s victorious campaign in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup. Her performances throughout the tournament were pivotal. She was the highest run-scorer for Indian in the WC, scoring 434 runs in 9 matches, standing just behind Laura Wolvaardt in the overall most run-getters' list.
For Muchhal, it’s also a dream come true. He has previously expressed his pride and love on social media as Mandhana thrived on the world stage. It is also being reported that the wedding will take place on November 23.