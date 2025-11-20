Smriti Mandhana Confirms Engagement To Singer Palash Muchhal Through Funny Instagram Reel - Video

Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana confirms her engagement to singer Palash Muchhal in a fun Instagram video with teammates. Fans and fellow cricketers celebrate this joyful personal milestone

Smriti Mandhana Confirms Engagement To Singer Palash Muchhal
Smriti Mandhana has played some exceptional knocks in the ongoing ODI World Cup. Photo: AP
  • Smriti Mandhana confirmed her engagement to singer Palash Muchhal via a playful Instagram reel with teammates

  • The video, set to the Bollywood track “Samjho Ho Hi Gaya”, ends with her subtly flashing her engagement ring

  • Jemimah Rodrigues, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav and Arundhati Reddy joined Mandhana in the reel

India women's star cricketer Smriti Mandhana has been in the spotlight recently, not just for her stellar performances on the cricket field but also for the lighthearted moments she shares with her teammates off it. A recent Instagram reel posted by some of the Indian women’s cricketers caught fans’ attention, featuring Mandhana and a few of her teammates dancing to a popular Bollywood track.

The clip, set to the song “Samjho Ho Hi Gaya” from Lage Raho Munna Bhai, shows Mandhana laughing and twirling alongside Jemimah Rodrigues, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav and Arundhati Reddy. It is being reported that Mandhana has officially confirmed her engagement to music composer Palash Muchhal through the reel.

Memorable Announcement By Smriti Mandhana

Mandhana’s announcement stands out for its whimsy and warmth. Rather than a formal post or public statements, she opted for a fun, choreographed dance with her teammates, a creative and personal touch that resonated widely.

And fans liked it too. A user commented on the post, "Finally Smriti is dancing," while one wrote, "The cutest thing on internet today." The couple has often posted their pictures together on their social media handles and announced their relationship a long back.

A New Chapter After a Glorious World Cup Triumph

This engagement comes soon after one of the biggest highs of Mandhana’s career, India’s victorious campaign in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup. Her performances throughout the tournament were pivotal. She was the highest run-scorer for Indian in the WC, scoring 434 runs in 9 matches, standing just behind Laura Wolvaardt in the overall most run-getters' list.

For Muchhal, it’s also a dream come true. He has previously expressed his pride and love on social media as Mandhana thrived on the world stage. It is also being reported that the wedding will take place on November 23.

