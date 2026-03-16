Congress Accuses Modi of 'Diminishing' BRICS+ Presidency Over Silence on West Asia Conflict

Summary of this article
Congress criticised the government for not issuing a BRICS+ joint statement on the US-Israel attacks on Iran and the escalating West Asia conflict.
The opposition demanded a parliamentary debate on the crisis, while the government said protecting Indian nationals and national interests remains its top priority.
The Congress on Monday criticised the government for failing to issue a collective statement on the West Asia conflict in its capacity as the BRICS+ chair, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "diminishing" the stature of the grouping’s presidency in an attempt to "appease" US President Donald Trump and preserve his "cozy relationship" with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh pointed out that Brazil held the BRICS+ presidency in 2025 and had brought together the 11-member bloc to release a joint statement in June that year on the US and Israeli air strikes on Iran.
"India is boasting of being the President of BRICS+ in 2026. But till now it has not summoned up the inclination or the courage to put out a collective statement on the US-Israel air offensives on and targeted assassinations in Iran, as well as on Iran's subsequent attacks on non-military targets in the GCC countries, and the shocking action of the US Navy in the Indian Ocean close to both Sri Lanka and India," Ramesh said on X.
"In his desire to appease President Trump and maintain his cozy relationship with Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu, Mr. Modi is diminishing the value and standing of the BRICS+ Presidency," the Congress leader added.
Last week, the Congress had also attacked the Modi government over what it called its "silence" on the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, saying that "a compromised prime minister no doubt wants to avoid antagonising his American and Israeli friend".
Ramesh had said that while India had rightly condemned Iran’s attacks on Gulf states, it remained "completely quiet" on the initial US-Israeli assault on Iran.
The party has been demanding a discussion in both Houses of Parliament on the West Asia situation and its implications for India. It alleged that the Modi government is "adamantly refusing" to permit such a debate because it is "afraid".
The opposition party also claimed that the government’s foreign policy "already stands brutally exposed".
Earlier, Congress members staged a walkout in the Rajya Sabha and protested in the Lok Sabha, expressing dissatisfaction with the statement delivered by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in both Houses last Monday.
The party described Jaishankar’s remarks on the West Asia crisis as "vapid" and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign policy "(mis)adventurism", along with the government’s "undermining" of the Indian Foreign Service, is pushing India towards "vassalage".
The United States and Israel launched a major military offensive against Iran on February 28, in which Khamenei was killed.
In a suo motu statement in Parliament, Jaishankar said India supports maintaining the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states in the region. He also defended the decision to allow an Iranian vessel to dock at an Indian port, saying it was taken on humanitarian grounds.
Jaishankar added that the government has been closely monitoring the evolving situation at the highest level and has already evacuated 67,000 stranded Indians from the conflict zone.
He stressed that the safety of Indian nationals and national interests, including energy security and trade, remain the government’s top priorities.
(with PTI inputs)