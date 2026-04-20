Congress Hits Out At PM Modi Over Pakistan’s Role In US-Iran Peace Talks

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, “The ‘dalal’ country, as the erudite and always nattily dressed External Affairs Minister described it, is reportedly hosting the second round of US-Iran peace talks today.” File Photo; Representative image

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, “The ‘dalal’ country, as the erudite and always nattily dressed External Affairs Minister described it, is reportedly hosting the second round of US-Iran peace talks today.” File Photo; Representative image