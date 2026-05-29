Congress Accuses Modi Of ‘Moral Cowardice’ Over Israel Support

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh alleged PM Narendra Modi has emerged as Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s “strongest supporter”.
He accused Modi of remaining silent on Gaza, Palestine, Lebanon and the assassination of Iran’s leadership.
Ramesh claimed Netanyahu’s remarks about India supporting Israel reflected “Modi’s ecosystem” and not the country as a whole.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accused by the Congress on Friday of exhibiting "extreme moral cowardice" by standing out as Israel's strongest supporter. The party claimed that Modi's position is a "betrayal" of all that India stands for and is unacceptable to millions of Indians.
The remarks came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly said at a conference in the West Bank that Israel faced delegitimisation all over the world except in India.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh claimed in a post on X that Prime Minister Modi has never denounced the targeted killing of Iran's head of state, the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza, or the forced eviction and displacement of thousands of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.
"Mr Modi has stood out as Mr Netanyahu's strongest supporter. Israel is embedded in the Modani conglomerate. He has been demonstrating extreme moral cowardice, and his stance is a betrayal of all that India stands for. It is shameful and unacceptable to crores of Indians," Ramesh alleged in his post.
Netanyahu said that Israel is being delegitimised everywhere, but in India, the Congress leader noted.
"It would have been more accurate to say that of Prime Minister Modi's ecosystem and not in India as a whole," he said.
Ramesh claimed that Modi embraced Israel very warmly just two days before it launched the heavy aerial bombing of Iran alongside the USA on February 28, 2026.
"Mr Modi never condemned the targeted assassination of the Iranian head of state and other top leaders. Mr Modi has never condemned the ongoing Israeli genocide and devastation in Gaza, nor has he publicly voiced his strong opposition to Israel's bombing of Lebanon," he claimed.
"Mr Modi has maintained total silence on the forced dispossession and displacement of lakhs of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and on the manner in which civil rights of Palestinians living in Israel itself have been curbed," he said in his post.