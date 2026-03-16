Manchester United Vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2025-26: Resurgent Red Devils Thrash Vilans At Old Trafford – In Pics
Manchester United tightened their grip on 3rd place with a convincing 3-1 victory over Aston Villa at Old Trafford on matchday 30 of the English Premier League 2025-26. After a scoreless 1st half, Casemiro broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute with a super header from Bruno Fernandes’ corner. Villa responded through Ross Barkley, whose equalizer stood after a controversial VAR check regarding an offside Amadou Onana. However, United surged back as Matheus Cunha restored the lead following a pinpoint Fernandes through ball—marking the captain's club-record 16th assist of the season. Substitute Benjamin Sesko sealed the win late on, ensuring Michael Carrick maintains his perfect home record.
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