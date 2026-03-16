Shia Families In MP Observe Silent Eid Al-Fitr In Tribute To Ayatollah Khamenei

Shia families in Madhya Pradesh will celebrate a silent Eid al-Fitr 2026 as tribute to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who died in an Israel-US strike. Around 4,000 families in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and other cities will only offer namaz, skipping festivities

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
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Shia Eid celebrations MP Iran leader Khamenei death reaction India eid 2026
The death of Khamenei, 86, in a major attack launched by the US and Israel was announced on March 1 by Iranian state television. Photo: PTI/S Irfan; Representative image
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Summary of this article

  • Shia families across Madhya Pradesh will observe a silent Eid al-Fitr this year in mourning for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

  • Around 4,000 Shia families in cities like Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Burhanpur will skip new clothes and festivities, offering only namaz.

  • The community will not hold protests but mark a sombre Eid upon sighting the crescent moon, as per All India Shia Samaj state president.

Shia families in Madhya Pradesh will mark a muted Eid al-Fitr as tribute to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who died in an Israel-US strike, according to PTI.

"It will be a silent Eid for us this year," All India Shia Samaj state president Iftikhar Ali told PTI from Burhanpur.

The death of Khamenei, 86, in a major attack launched by the US and Israel was announced on March 1 by Iranian state television, PTI reported.

"Around 4,000 Shia families are living in Madhya Pradesh. We will not wear new clothes or celebrate Eid this year as we are saddened by Khamenei's death. We will only offer namaz," added Ali.

He said the community will not stage any protest, but will observe a sombre Eid upon sighting the crescent moon, either next Friday or Saturday.

The Shia population is largely concentrated in Bhopal, Jabalpur, Indore, Vidisha, Ujjain, Burhanpur, Itarsi in Narmadapuram district and Jaora in Ratlam district.

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According to PTI, Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan and is an important Islamic celebration. It begins with a communal prayer and is followed by visits to relatives, giving gifts, and sharing meals.

(With inputs from PTI)

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