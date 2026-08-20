Prince Harry And Meghan Markle To Relocate To Britain After Six Years In US

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are relocating to a private residence outside London after nearly six years of living in California.
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet have been enrolled in a British school and are scheduled to begin classes this September.
King Charles III was informed of the relocation plans on Sunday and is pleased to see his grandchildren more frequently in a private capacity.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are returning to Britain with their children in the coming weeks after nearly six years in the United States, ANI reported. The couple will relocate to a private residence outside London and continue as private, non-working royals, avoiding official royal accommodation.
Their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, have been enrolled in a British school. They will begin classes in September, The New York Times reported.
Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the development, and a spokesperson for the Sussexes did not respond to requests for comment regarding the impending move, The New York Times reported.
A Private Family Return
King Charles III learned of the relocation Sunday. The family did not discuss the move during their visit to King Charles and Queen Camilla at Highgrove in July, The New York Times reported. That summer meeting marked the first time King Charles had seen Archie and Lilibet in person in more than four years, having last met them in 2022.
The King is pleased at the prospect of seeing the family more often in a private capacity, CNN reported. The couple's non-working royal status remains entirely unchanged despite the physical relocation.
Prince William and Princess Catherine have also been informed of the plans. Prince Harry's relationship with his brother remains strained following years of tension.
Six Years of Exile
The couple stepped back as working royals in March 2020. They initially moved to Canada before settling in Montecito, California. Buckingham Palace subsequently removed Prince Harry's royal patronages and honorary military designations in 2021.
The Duke and Duchess detailed their royal experiences in a 2021 television interview with Oprah Winfrey and a six-part Netflix documentary series titled 'Harry & Meghan'. These media ventures fundamentally shifted their public lives away from the monarchy.
Prince Harry later published his memoir Spare in 2023. The book became a major commercial success, moving over 1.43mn units throughout the United States, Canada and Britain during its initial day of availability.
Ongoing Security Concerns
Security remains a central issue surrounding the relocation. Prince Harry has repeatedly said that his wife and children lack adequate safety in the UK without guaranteed police guards.
He lost a legal challenge in 2025 against the government's decision to downgrade his taxpayer-funded security. His planned return to Britain will bring renewed focus to this ongoing dispute over protective arrangements.