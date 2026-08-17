European Athletics Championships: 2026: Britain Hosts A Historic Week Of Records, Duplantis Gold And Continental Glory

P Photo Webdesk 18 August 2026 11:33 am Published at: 17 August 2026 5:10 pm Updated on:

The 27th European Athletics Championships, hosted for the first time in Great Britain, took place from August 10–16, 2026, transforming the redeveloped Alexander Stadium in Birmingham. Over 1,600 athletes representing nearly 50 nations converged on the West Midlands for seven days of intense competition, delivering unforgettable moments under a wave of passionate home crowds. The stage played host to defining athletic milestones, none more anticipated than Swedish superstar Mondo Duplantis soaring over 6.15 meters to claim his fourth consecutive European pole vault title and cement another championship record. Across the track and field, roaring British athletes delivered stellar podium finishes, while traditional continental powerhouses like Italy and a resurgent Germany—securing its most impressive medal haul in nearly three decades—dominated the team tables. Birmingham 2026 concluded as a landmark chapter in European sports history.