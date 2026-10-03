Gold For India! Men's Hockey Team Defend Their Title Against Malaysia In Final At Asian Games, Confirms LA28 Ticket

India’s men beat Malaysia 5-1 in the Asian Games final at Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium on Saturday, October 3
The victory gave India back-to-back Asian Games gold medals in men’s hockey
Harmanpreet Singh scored twice, while Jugraj Singh, Hardik Singh and Shilanand Lakra also found the net
The Indian men's hockey team created history by winning back-to-back gold medals at the Asian Games as they defeated Malaysia 5–1 in the final at the Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium on Saturday, October 3.
This marks the first time in India's history that both the men's and women's hockey teams have won gold medals at the same Asian Games edition, making the achievement all the more remarkable.
The women's team clinched their gold medal on Friday, October 2, beating China 1–0 in the final to claim their first Asian Games title since 1982.
With this victory, the Indian men's and women's team have also confirmed their spot at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
Dominant Win
Harmanpreet Singh opened the scoring for India in the 11th minute via a penalty corner, but Shello Silverius drew Malaysia level in the 14th minute. India then took complete control of the match.
Jugraj Singh restored the lead in the 23rd minute through another penalty corner, before Hardik Singh converted a penalty stroke in the 42nd minute to make it 3–1.
Shilanand Lakra added a fourth in the 54th minute, and skipper Harmanpreet capped off a dominant performance with his second penalty corner goal in the 57th minute.