Gold For India! Men's Hockey Team Defend Their Title Against Malaysia In Final At Asian Games, Confirms LA28 Ticket

O Outlook Sports Desk 3 October 2026 5:44 pm Published at: 3 October 2026 5:21 pm Updated on:

India’s men’s hockey team won back-to-back Asian Games gold medals with a 5-1 victory over Malaysia at Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium on Saturday, October 3, sealing qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The triumph followed the women’s team’s 1-0 win over China on Friday, giving India both hockey golds in one Asian Games edition for the first time.

O Outlook Sports Desk 3 October 2026 5:44 pm Published at: 3 October 2026 5:21 pm Updated on:

India men's hockey team | Photo: X/HockeyIndia