Antim Panghal Wins Silver Medal In Women's Wrestling 53kg At Asian Games

India's grappler Antim Panghal settle for bronze as Japan's Moe Kiyooka defeated her in the women's wrestling 53kg at the Asian Games on Saturday (October 3).
Japan's wrestler scored first, taking two points in the first period. Antim tried to attack Moe but couldn't register any points in the first period.
Moe then resorted to defending her lead, which worked for Japan's wrestler. Desperation increased for the Indian grappler as she tried scoring points and cut down the lead, only to concede more points and eventually lose the match 1-9.