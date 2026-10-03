Meet Aditi Ashok, Pranavi Urs And Diksha Dagar: Indian Women's Golf Team Behind Historic Asian Games Silver

Aditi Ashok, Pranavi Urs and Diksha Dagar won silver in the women's team golf event at the 2026 Asian Games
India finished second with a combined 14-under 546, securing its first-ever women's team golf medal at the Games
Pranavi also won individual gold, becoming the first Indian woman to win Asian Games golf gold
Pranavi Urs' historic individual gold was followed by another landmark achievement for India in the women's team golf event, as the trio of Pranavi, Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar secured the silver medal at the 2026 Asian Games.
The Indian team finished second with a combined score of 14-under 546 after carding 137 in the fourth and final round. Their silver marked India's first-ever medal in the women's team golf event at the Asian Games, adding another significant chapter to the country's growing presence in the sport.
China took the gold medal with a dominant 22-under 538, while India finished second to claim silver.
Aditi Ashok, Pranavi Urs And Diksha Dagar
Aditi Ashok
Aditi Ashok, born on March 29, 1998, in Bengaluru, started playing golf at the age of five and went on to become one of India's leading golfers. She created history in 2015 by becoming the first Indian to win the Ladies British Amateur Stroke Play Championship before turning professional in 2016.
Aditi has represented India at three consecutive Olympic Games — Rio 2016, Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024. Her best Olympic result came at Tokyo 2020, where she finished fourth in the women's individual event.
She has also won several titles on the Ladies European Tour, including the Hero Women's Indian Open and Qatar Ladies Open in 2016, the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Open in 2017, and the Magical Kenya Ladies Open and Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España in 2023.
Aditi won silver in the women's individual event at the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023 and was conferred the Arjuna Award in 2020.
Pranavi Urs
Pranavi Sharath Urs, born on April 15, 2003, in Mysuru, Karnataka, started playing golf at the age of six after watching her father and brother play at the Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Golf Club.
She progressed through the junior and amateur circuits, winning the 2018 Singha World Junior Championship in Thailand and the All India Junior Girls Championship before turning professional in 2020.
Pranavi has since established herself on the Ladies European Tour, finishing third at the Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España and tying for third at the Dormy Open Helsingborg in 2024.
She won the IGPL Invitational Mumbai in 2025, becoming the first Indian woman to win a professional open-field tournament against male golfers. She also finished fourth at the Hero Women's Indian Open and tied fifth at the Lacoste Ladies Open de France that year.
At the 2026 Asian Games, Pranavi created history by becoming the first Indian woman to win an individual golf gold medal. She then joined Aditi and Diksha in securing the women's team silver.
Diksha Dagar
Diksha Dagar, born on December 14, 2000, grew up in an Army environment and developed an early interest in outdoor sports. She became India's top-ranked junior and No. 1 women's amateur golfer in 2015 before turning professional in 2019 at the age of 18.
Diksha won the Investec South African Women's Open in 2019, becoming the youngest Indian woman to win a Ladies European Tour title. She later added the Tipsport Czech Ladies Open title in 2023.
She has represented India at the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympic Games and has also enjoyed considerable success at the Deaflympics, winning individual gold medals at the 2021 and 2025 editions. She won silver at the 2017 Deaflympics and received the Arjuna Award in 2023.
Making her Asian Games debut in Aichi-Nagoya, Diksha joined Aditi and Pranavi to help India secure its first-ever women's team golf medal at the Asian Games.