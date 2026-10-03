Seventeen-Year-Old Kumkum Mohod Stuns South Korea To Win Historic Individual Recurve Gold At Asian Games

Seventeen-year-old Kumkum Mohod defeated South Korea's Oh Yejin to become the first Indian to win individual recurve gold at the Asian Games
Trailing under intense pressure, Mohod fired crucial consecutive 10s and clinched a pulsating 6-5 victory in a tense shoot-off
Alongside her watershed gold medal performance, the teenager secured an official quota place for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics
Seventeen-year-old Kumkum Mohod became the first Indian to win individual recurve gold at the Asian Games on Saturday. She beat South Korea's Oh Yejin 6-5 in a final that went to a shoot-off.
Mohod trailed early against the Korean. She then shot a run of perfect 10s to draw level. The final then swung back and forth: Mohod won one set, lost the next and won again to keep the scores tied and force the shoot-off. Her first arrow there settled the contest and the gold. This is the 17th gold medal for India at the Asian Games 2026.
At just 17, Kumkum has done what no Indian archer had managed before: a gold in individual recurve at the Asian Games. The recurve category is the very heart of the sport and has long been dominated by South Korea, a powerhouse that has set the benchmark in the discipline for decades. To beat a Korean archer in a final, with the gold on the line, is no ordinary feat.
What stood out was her composure. Down in the match, she didn't rush or panic. She trusted her process, arrow after arrow, and let her bow do the talking. When the final came down to a single shot, she was steadier than anyone else in the arena.
It is a landmark moment for Indian archery, and a sign that a fearless new generation has arrived. Kumkum Mohod is not just a name to watch anymore. She is an Asian Games champion.
Who Is Kumkum Mohod?
Born on 10 March 2009 in Amravati, Maharashtra, Kumkum took up archery in 2018 while still in school, after her mother, Rupali, noticed a relative's daughter training at Radhey Archery Academy under coach Prafull Dange.
Resources were tight. Her family had to dip into their savings to buy her a bow, and her World Cup-winning run came on a second-hand one. The breakthrough came in 2026. In May, she joined Ankita Bhakat and Deepika Kumari to beat South Korea and China for team gold at the Shanghai World Cup. Weeks later in Antalya, she and Dhiraj Bommadevara beat South Korea to win recurve mixed team gold.
India's Archery Run At Aichi-Nagoya
Archery has been India's most dependable source of medals in Japan. India swept all three compound team golds, in the men's, women's and mixed events, with Chikitha Taniparthi and Sahil Jadhav's mixed gold also earning India its first LA28 quota. The recurve breakthrough followed on Friday. Ankita Bhakat, Kirti Sharma and Kumkum beat South Korea 5-3 for India's first women's recurve team gold, ending Korea's seven-title streak.
Kumkum and Dhiraj then took mixed team silver, losing 3-5 to China, and the men's team lost 1-5 to South Korea in their final to take silver. Before Saturday's final, India's archery tally stood at seven medals: four gold, two silver and one bronze. Kumkum's individual gold lifts it to eight, with five golds.