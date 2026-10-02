India Settle For Silver! South Korea Beat Dhiraj, Neeraj And Yashdeep In Men’s Recurve Final

India’s men’s recurve team won silver after losing 1-5 to South Korea in the Asian Games 2026 final
Dhiraj Bommadevara, Neeraj Chauhan and Yashdeep Bhoge formed India’s silver-medal-winning trio
The medal adds to India’s strong archery campaign, following the women’s recurve team’s historic gold and mixed team silver
India's men's recurve archery team secured the silver medal at the Asian Games 2026 after going down 1-5 to defending champions South Korea in the gold-medal clash in Aichi-Nagoya on Friday.
The Indian trio of Dhiraj Bommadevara, Neeraj Chauhan and Yashdeep Bhoge started the final strongly, with the opening set ending 56-56. However, South Korea's Lee Woo-seok, Kim Je-deok and Kim Woo-jin raised their level in the second set, hitting three consecutive 10s to take control of the contest.
India needed a strong response in the third set. Neeraj got the team off to a perfect start with a 10, while Yashdeep and Dhiraj followed with 9s. However, the Koreans maintained their consistency and eventually closed out the match 5-1, winning the final two sets 57-50 and 56-54.
The silver adds to India's impressive day in recurve archery. Earlier, the women's recurve team won a historic gold, while the mixed recurve team of Dhiraj Bommadevara and Kumkum Mohod also claimed silver.
India's men's team had reached the final after a dominant 6-0 victory over Iran in the semi-final, with the trio continuing the country's strong showing in archery at the Aichi-Nagoya Games.
The medal is another significant addition to India's Asian Games tally and gives the country's archery contingent yet another podium finish at the Games.
More to follow...