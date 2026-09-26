Asian Games 2026: Paritosh Exits Puyo Puyo Competition After Defeat to South Korea's Dongshin

Paritosh lost to South Korea's Kang Dongshin 0-5 in the quarterfinals
This was Paritosh's first Puro-Puro event in the Asian Games
He had made it to quarterfinals with two wins and two losses in group stages
Indian debutant Paritosh's campaign in the Puyo Puyo Champions esports event at the Asian Games ended in the quarterfinals after he suffered a 0-5 loss to South Korea's Kang Dongshin in Nagoya on Saturday.
Paritosh could not win a single period as Kang completed a comfortable 5-0 victory to advance to the semifinals at Aichi Sky Expo Hall D.
Paritosh had secured his place in the quarterfinals after finishing third in Group B with two wins and two losses on Thursday.
Paritosh began his campaign with a 3-0 win over Mongolia's Munkhzorig Ganbold before edging past Singapore's Koh Mun June Justin 3-2 in the event, which is a puzzle video game. He then suffered a 0-3 loss to Chinese Taipei's Tzu-ang Kuo and went down 2-3 to Thailand's Tanarak Wongkitikun.