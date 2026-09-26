Asian Games 2026: Paritosh Exits Puyo Puyo Competition After Defeat to South Korea's Dongshin

P
PTI
Published at:

Paritosh had made it to the quarterfinals with a third place finish in his group but couldn't really challenge South Korean who defeated him 0-5 on the day

image Prefer on Google
Esports At Asian Games: Paritosh
Paritosh secured his place in the quarterfinals of the Puyo Puyo Champions esports event at the Asian Games 2026. Photo: Esports in India/X
Summary of this article

  • Paritosh lost to South Korea's Kang Dongshin 0-5 in the quarterfinals

  • This was Paritosh's first Puro-Puro event in the Asian Games

  • He had made it to quarterfinals with two wins and two losses in group stages

Indian debutant Paritosh's campaign in the Puyo Puyo Champions esports event at the Asian Games ended in the quarterfinals after he suffered a 0-5 loss to South Korea's Kang Dongshin in Nagoya on Saturday.

Paritosh could not win a single period as Kang completed a comfortable 5-0 victory to advance to the semifinals at Aichi Sky Expo Hall D.

Tajinderpal Singh Toor secured the silver medal in the shot put at Asian Games 2026. - afiindia/X
Asian Games 2026: Tajinderpal Singh Toor Claims Men's Shot Put Silver Behind Record-Breaking Iran Throw

By Outlook Sports Desk

Paritosh had secured his place in the quarterfinals after finishing third in Group B with two wins and two losses on Thursday.

Paritosh began his campaign with a 3-0 win over Mongolia's Munkhzorig Ganbold before edging past Singapore's Koh Mun June Justin 3-2 in the event, which is a puzzle video game. He then suffered a 0-3 loss to Chinese Taipei's Tzu-ang Kuo and went down 2-3 to Thailand's Tanarak Wongkitikun.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories