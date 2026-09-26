Asian Games 2026: Indian Canoe Sprint Contingent Finishes Campaign Without Medals

P PTI Published at: 26 September 2026 8:29 pm

Despite winning a bronze medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games, there was no joy for the Indian canoeing team in either the kayak or canoe events this time around, as they failed to reach the podium

P PTI Published at: 26 September 2026 8:29 pm

Indian Athletes Raju Rawat and L.Neha Devi in Mixed Canoe Double 500m Final A Photo: Sports Authority of India