Italy Vs Belgium, UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Clinical Red Devils Hand Italy 0-2 Defeat In Rome

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 26 September 2026 5:07 pm

Roberto Mancini’s second stint as manager of the Italy began with a frustrating setback as the Azzurri fell 0-2 to Belgium at the Stadio Olimpico in their opening fixture of the 2026–27 UEFA Nations League group stage. Despite missing several key players due to injuries and suspension, Italy started brightly, with Francesco Pio Esposito hitting the woodwork and Moise Kean testing the Belgian defense early on. However, the momentum shifted in the 19th minute when a defensive error allowed Mika Godts to capitalize and calmly slot past Gianluigi Donnarumma. Trailing at the break, Italy came out firing in the second half. Just as the hosts looked poised to find an equalizer, Belgium delivered a fatal blow against the run of play in the 68th minute. Substitute Dodi Lukébakio finished off a swift counterattack to double the advantage. Despite late changes from the bench, Italy failed to break down a disciplined Belgian backline, handing the Red Devils a historic clean-sheet victory.