Italy Vs Belgium, UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Clinical Red Devils Hand Italy 0-2 Defeat In Rome

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Roberto Mancini’s second stint as manager of the Italy began with a frustrating setback as the Azzurri fell 0-2 to Belgium at the Stadio Olimpico in their opening fixture of the 2026–27 UEFA Nations League group stage. Despite missing several key players due to injuries and suspension, Italy started brightly, with Francesco Pio Esposito hitting the woodwork and Moise Kean testing the Belgian defense early on. However, the momentum shifted in the 19th minute when a defensive error allowed Mika Godts to capitalize and calmly slot past Gianluigi Donnarumma. Trailing at the break, Italy came out firing in the second half. Just as the hosts looked poised to find an equalizer, Belgium delivered a fatal blow against the run of play in the 68th minute. Substitute Dodi Lukébakio finished off a swift counterattack to double the advantage. Despite late changes from the bench, Italy failed to break down a disciplined Belgian backline, handing the Red Devils a historic clean-sheet victory.

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Italy vs Belgium Nations League Soccer highlights
Belgium players celebrate at the end of the Nations League soccer match between Italy and Belgium in Rome, Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
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Italy vs Belgium Nations League Soccer highlights-Belgiums Dodi Lukebakio
Belgium's Dodi Lukebakio runs with the ball away from Italy's Daniel Maldini during the Nations League soccer match between Italy and Belgium in Rome, Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
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Italy vs Belgium Nations League Soccer highlights-Belgiums Romelu Lukaku
Referees and players intervene to stop a scuffle between Belgium's Romelu Lukaku and Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma at the end of the Nations League soccer match between Italy and Belgium in Rome, Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
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Italy vs Belgium Nations League Soccer highlights-Belgiums Dodi Lukebakio
Belgium's Dodi Lukebakio, right,, scores his side's second goal during the Nations League soccer match between Italy and Belgium in Rome, Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. | Photo: Fabrizio Corradetti/LaPresse via AP
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Italy vs Belgium Nations League Soccer highlights-Belgium head coach Mark van Bommel
Belgium head coach Mark van Bommel gestures during the Nations League soccer match between Italy and Belgium in Rome, Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
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Italy vs Belgium Nations League Soccer highlights-Belgiums Dodi Lukebakio
Belgium's Dodi Lukebakio celebrates with Mika Godts, left, after scoring his side's second goal during the Nations League soccer match between Italy and Belgium in Rome, Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
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Italy vs Belgium Nations League Soccer highlights-Belgiums Dodi Lukebakio
Belgium's Dodi Lukebakio celebrates with Mika Godts, 2nd left, after scoring his side's second goal during the Nations League soccer match between Italy and Belgium in Rome, Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
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Italy vs Belgium Nations League Soccer highlights-Italys Gianluca Mancini
Italy's Gianluca Mancini, left, jumps for the ball with Belgium's Hans Vanaken during the Nations League soccer match between Italy and Belgium in Rome, Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
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Italy vs Belgium Nations League Soccer highlights-Italy head coach Roberto Mancini
Italy head coach Roberto Mancini reacts during the Nations League soccer match between Italy and Belgium in Rome, Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. | Photo: Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP
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Italy vs Belgium Nations League Soccer highlights-Belgiums Mika Godts
Belgium's Mika Godts celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Nations League soccer match between Italy and Belgium in Rome, Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

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