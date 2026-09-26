India Vs Panama, International Friendly 2026: Valiant Blue Tigers Stand Tall Against World Cuppers To Earn Gritty Draw

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 26 September 2026 5:05 pm

The Indian football team produced a spirited display at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, holding a higher-ranked Panama side to a hard-fought 1-1 draw in their international friendly. Ranked 138th in the world, the Blue Tigers stunned their 44th-ranked opponents when Ryan Williams broke the deadlock in the 41st minute, latching onto a brilliant long ball from Akash Mishra to slot past the goalkeeper. Panama, who featured in the 2026 FIFA World Cup earlier, increased the pressure after the interval and found an equalizer in the 68th minute through Omar Valencia’s powerful long-range strike. Despite late pressure from the visitors and a few missed chances by India to snatch a winner, Khalid Jamil’s side stood firm defensively to secure an encouraging result ahead of upcoming marquee friendlies against Brazil and Uruguay.