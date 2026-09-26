India Vs Panama, International Friendly 2026: Valiant Blue Tigers Stand Tall Against World Cuppers To Earn Gritty Draw

P
Photo Webdesk
Published at:

The Indian football team produced a spirited display at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, holding a higher-ranked Panama side to a hard-fought 1-1 draw in their international friendly. Ranked 138th in the world, the Blue Tigers stunned their 44th-ranked opponents when Ryan Williams broke the deadlock in the 41st minute, latching onto a brilliant long ball from Akash Mishra to slot past the goalkeeper. Panama, who featured in the 2026 FIFA World Cup earlier, increased the pressure after the interval and found an equalizer in the 68th minute through Omar Valencia’s powerful long-range strike. Despite late pressure from the visitors and a few missed chances by India to snatch a winner, Khalid Jamil’s side stood firm defensively to secure an encouraging result ahead of upcoming marquee friendlies against Brazil and Uruguay.

image Prefer on Google
india vs panama friendly football highlights-Gurpreet Singh Sandhu
India's Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, 1, greets fans after a FIFA International Friendly 2026 football match between India and Panama, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. The match ended in a draw 1-1. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
1/11
india vs panama friendly football match at Bangaluru
Players from India and Panama react with exhaustion after the final whistle of their FIFA international friendly football match, which ended in a 1-1 draw, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
2/11
india vs panama friendly football highlights-India defender Abhishek Singh Tekcham
India defender Abhishek Singh Tekcham (No. 2) leaps over a sliding tackle from a Panama player while Panama defender Azarías Londoño (No. 9) watches on during a FIFA international friendly match, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
3/11
india vs panama friendly football highlights-India forward Manvir Singh
India forward Manvir Singh, 9, leaps to control the ball while Panama midfielder Edward Cedeño, 25, closes in during a FIFA international friendly match, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
4/11
india vs panama friendly football highlights-Panama forward Kahiser Lenis
Panama forward Kahiser Lenis (No. 19) celebrates a goal with teammates and coaching staff during the FIFA international friendly match against India, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
5/11
india vs panama friendly football highlights-Indian midfielder Brandon Fernandes
Indian midfielder Brandon Fernandes (10) dribbles past Panama's Giovany Aymar Herbert Forcheney (20) as captain César Blackman (2) and Victor Alfredo Griffith Mullins (5) close in during a FIFA International Friendly 2026 football match, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
6/11
india vs panama friendly football highlights-Indias Manvir Singh
India's Manvir Singh, left, dribbles as Panama's Joseph Edward Jones Cordoba defends during an international friendly soccer match between India and Panama in Bengaluru, India, Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP
7/11
india vs panama friendly football highlights-Indias Ryan Williams
India's Ryan Williams, right, shoots at goal as Panama's Roderick Miller defends during an international friendly soccer match between India and Panama in Bengaluru, India, Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP
8/11
india vs panama friendly football highlights-Indias Ashique Kuruniyan
India's Ashique Kuruniyan, right, dribbles as Panama's César Blackman (2) and Eduardo Antonio Anderson Gómez (24) defend during an international friendly soccer match between India and Panama in Bengaluru, India, Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP
9/11
india vs panama friendly football highlights-Panamas Alberto Quintero
Panama's Alberto Quintero, right, fights for a ball during an international friendly soccer match between India and Panama in Bengaluru, India, Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP
10/11
Indias Ryan Williams, right, fights for a ball with Panamas Roderick Miller, left, during an international friendly soccer match between India and Panama in Bengaluru, India, Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.
India's Ryan Williams, right, fights for a ball with Panama's Roderick Miller, left, during an international friendly soccer match between India and Panama in Bengaluru, India, Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP
11/11
india vs panama friendly football highlights-Gurpreet Singh Sandhu
Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (1) and defender Akash Mishra (6) lead the Indian national football team onto the pitch prior to their FIFA International Friendly 2026 match against Panama, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories