'It's The Last World Cup I Am Going To Play': Virat Kohli Drops Massive Hint On International Retirement

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
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Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have set their sights on the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup as India begin their home season against the West Indies tomorrow. Speaking to JioStar ahead of the ODI opener, Kohli said it would be his last World Cup for India, while Rohit spoke of unfinished business.

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Virat Kohli
Fresh from a break, Virat Kohli steps out to practice ahead of the three-match ODI series. | Photo: X/@BCCI
Summary of this article

  • Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are looking ahead to the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup

  • Kohli said the 2027 tournament will be his last World Cup for India

  • Rohit Sharma said he still has unfinished business and is focused on ICC tournament challenges

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are looking ahead to the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, with India opening their home season against the West Indies tomorrow.

The two senior batters now feature only in one format at the top level. Speaking to JioStar ahead of tomorrow's ODI opener, they discussed the demands of ICC tournaments and the road to South Africa in 2027.

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Kohli's World Cup Motivation

Acknowledging the brutal physical demands of 50-over cricket in foreign conditions, Kohli emphasized that maintaining T20-level intensity across a prolonged tournament takes a lot of energy.

"The intensity of a 50-over World Cup is greater than anything. Because now, it's about 10 games at a T20 level of intensity. But you are playing 2.5 T20 games in one day. And to maintain that intensity for 10 games in a big tournament and World Cup is a big deal. Also, now, it's in foreign conditions. It takes a lot out of you," Kohli Said.

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Kohli delivered a striking declaration about his future, framing the upcoming marquee tournament as his final dance on the world stage.

"For me, it's the last World Cup I'm going to play for India. And that is my motivation. Like, you know, to leave everything out there. And of course, the goal is absolutely to win the World Cup. And whatever it takes, I'm absolutely ready," he added.

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Rohit's Unfinished Business

Parallelly, Rohit Sharma shut down any notion that his desire has waned after years at the top, insisting his hunger remains entirely intact.

"The thought will never cross my mind that the business I had is finished. As long as you're playing, there is always something to look forward to. And I'm looking forward to the World Cup, looking at what lies ahead for me," said former India skipper.

"When the World Cup is played, when we play an ICC tournament, it has its own unique challenge, because you face different opponents, you play at different venues. So, you have to prepare differently, think in a different way and that is the challenge," he further added.

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